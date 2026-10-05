Gardening Tips: Leftover Rice-Washing Water? Here’s a Smarter Way To Reuse It
Don’t pour rice-washing water down the drain just yet. Learn how gardeners can reuse fresh rice water responsibly, which plants to try it on, and why it should never replace proper watering or fertilising.
Rice Water in Gardening
The water used in cleaning rice often goes down the drain in the kitchen; however, it is also possible to recycle it to use in your garden. This dirty water consists of some nutrients and organic compounds that have been leached out of the rice while cleaning. It is not an alternative to fertilization of plants.
Below are six easy ways of utilizing rice washing water more effectively.
1. Let The Water Cool First
In case you have washed rice in water, save the water in a clean container and do not throw it away.
It should always cool down to room temperature before feeding it to your plants. Do not ever use hot water near the roots of your plants as the heat may affect them negatively.
Preferably, use fresh water from rinsing rice over old water left standing for days.
2. Use It On Soil, Not As A Miracle Fertiliser
There may be small amounts of starch and other minerals in the water, but it is impossible to determine its content because it depends on the kind of rice and the way it was washed.
Think about it as used domestic water and not a full nutrition for your plants.
For plants which require special nutrition, continue using fertilizer instead of trying rice-water.
3. Try It On Mature Plants
If you would like to test rice-water on your plants, use mature plants and not seedlings.
Instead of spraying leaves with water, pour it on the soil surrounding the plant.
4. Do Not Use Spoiled/Fermented Water
This is one of the most vital tips.
If the water used to wash rice spoils as a result of sitting for long periods at room temperature, it develops a sour smell or bubbling.
It is always better to go for fresh rice water when growing simple garden crops. Do not store this water for several days and then pour lots of it on plants.
5. Do Not Excessively Water Your Plants
Watering your plants does not imply that they require extra watering when using rice washing water.
Before watering plants, see whether the soil needs moisture. Wet soil reduces oxygen around roots and may be harmful to plants that do not like waterlogged soil.
Do the watering with rice water in the same way as you water the plants normally.
6. Do Not Change Your Plant Care Routine
It is possible to take advantage of rice water as a good way to recycle kitchen waste, however plants will require much more.
Good lighting, proper watering, drainage, good soil, and proper nutrition should be kept as they were. When using rice water, treat it as a good addition rather than a growth supplement.
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