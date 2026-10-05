Married life involves much more than just romance and fun. You will face many family responsibilities, financial decisions, health issues, and parenting duties. You need a partner who understands the situation and takes firm decisions without running away from their duties.

An Adjusting Mindset

You will face a lot of stress if your partner constantly compares you with others or expects too much. You can solve problems peacefully if your partner has an adjusting nature. Both of you must express your needs and opinions with mutual respect.