    Here are some benefits of eating fish, check them out

    First Published May 14, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Fish is a superfood that you shouldn't skip because it is packed with a variety of nutrients. Try to include fish in your diet; it has many health advantages.

    Fish has many health benefits to offer. If you are not allergic to fish or don’t mind removing the numerous bones or its strong smell, it may be the superfood you seek.

    We can benefit from fish in many different ways. Omega 3 fatty acids, which must be taken from diet because they are not generated by the body, are abundant in fish. Omega-3 fatty acids contain large amounts of the Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). 

    They are important for maintaining healthy brain function and are effective in reducing inflammation and high blood pressure. 

    Micronutrients and vitamins including selenium, zinc, iodine, vitamin E, A, B2 and D (vitamins for good skin) aid in brain growth, heart health, and immune system boosting.

    It supports normal brain function and is especially advantageous for newborns' vision and nervous system development.

    Fish aids in reducing obesity and weight reduction since it contains high-quality protein and healthy fat.

