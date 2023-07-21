Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health benefits of soups

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Soups are not only comforting and delicious but also offer several health benefits. Here are five benefits of including soups in your diet.

    The nutritional benefits of soups can vary based on their ingredients and preparation methods. To maximize the health benefits, opt for homemade soups with wholesome, fresh ingredients and avoid excessive use of sodium or unhealthy additives. Additionally, be mindful of any food allergies or sensitivities when choosing or preparing soups.

    Nutrient-dense: Soups often contain a variety of ingredients, such as vegetables, lean proteins, legumes, and whole grains. This combination makes soups nutrient-dense, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that support overall health and well-being.

    Hydration: Soups are primarily made with water or broth, making them a great way to stay hydrated, especially during colder months when people may not feel as inclined to drink water. Proper hydration is essential for various bodily functions and overall health.

    Weight management: Soups can be a useful tool for weight management. When starting a meal with a broth-based soup, you may feel fuller sooner and consume fewer calories during the main course. Additionally, soups that are rich in fiber and protein can help promote satiety and reduce the desire to overeat.

    Digestive health: Warm soups can be soothing for the digestive system, particularly for individuals with sensitive stomachs or gastrointestinal issues. Ingredients like vegetables and whole grains in soups provide dietary fiber, which supports healthy digestion and regular bowel movements.

    Immune system support: Soups often contain ingredients like garlic, ginger, and various vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and immune-boosting properties. These nutrients can help strengthen the immune system and protect the body from infections and illnesses.

