Here are 5 steps to boost your confidence

Self-criticism, or the conviction that we're losers, that nothing we accomplish is good enough, or that we can't succeed, underlies low self-esteem. It's about acting—taking risks—rather than attitude or feelings—to increase our self-esteem and confidence. Focusing on effort rather than results, taking incremental steps, resisting a judgmental inner voice, and receiving encouragement are the keys.



Focus on your strengths: make attainable objectives, take care of yourself, pick up new abilities, and surround yourself with uplifting people if you want to boost your self-confidence. To develop confidence and resilience, recognise and combat negative self-talk, acknowledge successes, and push yourself beyond your comfort zone.



Create attainable goals: By providing you a sense of accomplishment and advancement, establishing attainable goals will help you feel more confident. huge ambitions into more manageable, smaller tasks, and acknowledge and reward each accomplishment as it comes.

Your efforts might not always yield the desired outcomes. You muster the guts to voice your concerns to your employer about your schedule, but she remains unmoved. After two weeks of exercise, nothing seems to have changed. It's alright. Instead of focusing on the outcome, focus on whether something is done at all.

Attending to your emotional and physical needs might aid in boosting self-confidence. This involves getting enough rest, maintaining a nutritious diet, working out frequently, and partaking in enjoyable hobbies.

