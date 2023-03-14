Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health tips: 3 benefits of doing meditation before sleeping daily

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Knowing the benefits of meditating before bedtime will motivate you to develop a mindful evening routine.

    Image: Getty Images

    Most of you know about the benefits of meditation, right? But we often end up having a bunch of countless excuses and don’t meditate regularly, especially in the morning. 

    And that’s pretty obvious as most of us don’t get time in the morning owing to our commitments for the entire day. But what if we told you that you could indulge in meditation before going to sleep too? Yes, you read that right. The three benefits of doing meditation daily before sleeping are as follows.

    ALSO READ: How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Good sleep:

    A few minutes of meditation induces a relaxation response in the body, which causes the parasympathetic nervous system to produce melatonin, a sleep-promoting hormone. Melatonin production peaks about an hour before we sleep, so meditating right before bed can help us fall asleep faster and enjoy a deeper, more restful sleep.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Relieves daily stress:

    Meditation aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety. When we get stressed, our bodies release hormones such as adrenaline, cortisol, and others that prepare us to fight or flee. When we feel stressed for an extended period, our bodies produce even more stress hormones, making us tired and anxious.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Improves mood:

    When we are stressed, our emotions run hot and fast. An evening meditation practice can help you clear out the stress of the day and restore balance. As per some studies, meditation promotes empathy, kindness, and compassion for oneself and others. It allows you to see things as they are, without judgment, and respond to them with greater wisdom and understanding.

    ALSO READ: 4 Ways to keep sugar levels under control during wedding season

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Are you suffering from PCOS? Avoid these 5 food items NOW RBA

    Are you suffering from PCOS? Avoid these 5 food items NOW

    Are you having sore throat due to changing weather? Here are 7 easy home remedies to heal fast RBA

    Are you having sore throat due to changing weather? Here are 7 easy home remedies to heal fast

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 13 to March 19, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 13 to March 19, 2023

    Recent Stories

    How two Indians helped Stephen Hawking get his voice back snt

    How two Indians helped Stephen Hawking get his voice back

    International Day of Action for Rivers 2023: 5 threats that our rivers face today

    International Day of Action for Rivers 2023: 5 threats that our rivers face today

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan to meet Bengaluru FC in final after beating Hyderabad FC in penalty shootout snt

    ISL 2022-23: It's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in the grand finale

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon