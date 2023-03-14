Health tips: 3 benefits of doing meditation before sleeping daily
Knowing the benefits of meditating before bedtime will motivate you to develop a mindful evening routine.
Most of you know about the benefits of meditation, right? But we often end up having a bunch of countless excuses and don’t meditate regularly, especially in the morning.
And that’s pretty obvious as most of us don’t get time in the morning owing to our commitments for the entire day. But what if we told you that you could indulge in meditation before going to sleep too? Yes, you read that right. The three benefits of doing meditation daily before sleeping are as follows.
1. Good sleep:
A few minutes of meditation induces a relaxation response in the body, which causes the parasympathetic nervous system to produce melatonin, a sleep-promoting hormone. Melatonin production peaks about an hour before we sleep, so meditating right before bed can help us fall asleep faster and enjoy a deeper, more restful sleep.
2. Relieves daily stress:
Meditation aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety. When we get stressed, our bodies release hormones such as adrenaline, cortisol, and others that prepare us to fight or flee. When we feel stressed for an extended period, our bodies produce even more stress hormones, making us tired and anxious.
3. Improves mood:
When we are stressed, our emotions run hot and fast. An evening meditation practice can help you clear out the stress of the day and restore balance. As per some studies, meditation promotes empathy, kindness, and compassion for oneself and others. It allows you to see things as they are, without judgment, and respond to them with greater wisdom and understanding.
