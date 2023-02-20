Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Kombucha is a must-have healthy alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term damaging to the body.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kombucha is a fermented beverage prepared with tea, sugar, a particular strain of bacteria, and yeast. It is a popular drink among millennials. You might have noticed how Kombucha gets sold in supermarkets, flea markets, or fine dining restaurants. 

    Kombucha is a simple, calorie-efficient approach to increasing the probiotic content of your diet. It’s also an excellent option for vegans or those who cannot consume dairy.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

    It serves as an alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term detrimental to the body. Kombucha contains sugar, although the other ingredients in the beverage balance it out. Since Kombucha is a fermented beverage, it is advisable to have it in a limited amount only.

    Advantages of Kombucha are as follows:

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Anti-fungal: 

    Acetic acid, one of the byproducts of fermentation, and other substances contained in tea are considered to promote more beneficial strains of bacteria and yeast in the body while suppressing the growth of undesirable ones.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Prevents cholesterol buildup:

    There have been discussions regarding the possibilities of Kombucha boosting metabolism, preventing cholesterol, and reducing cardiac diseases among the scientific research on the beverage.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Helps in weight loss:

    In addition to being a pleasant beverage, the beverage kombucha may also aid in weight loss if combined with a good diet and an active lifestyle.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Lowers blood pressure:

    Kombucha if consumed in moderation with a healthy diet, is also believed to lower blood pressure, cleanse, and revitalize the body.

    ALSO READ: Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26

    Numerology Prediction for February 20 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic RBA

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26

    Numerology Prediction for February 20 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Police use tear gas on protesters in Panchkula demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme AJR

    Police use tear gas on protesters in Panchkula demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon