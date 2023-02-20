How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

Kombucha is a must-have healthy alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term damaging to the body.

Image: Getty Images

Kombucha is a fermented beverage prepared with tea, sugar, a particular strain of bacteria, and yeast. It is a popular drink among millennials. You might have noticed how Kombucha gets sold in supermarkets, flea markets, or fine dining restaurants.

Kombucha is a simple, calorie-efficient approach to increasing the probiotic content of your diet. It’s also an excellent option for vegans or those who cannot consume dairy.

It serves as an alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term detrimental to the body. Kombucha contains sugar, although the other ingredients in the beverage balance it out. Since Kombucha is a fermented beverage, it is advisable to have it in a limited amount only.

Advantages of Kombucha are as follows: