How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages
Kombucha is a must-have healthy alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term damaging to the body.
Image: Getty Images
Kombucha is a fermented beverage prepared with tea, sugar, a particular strain of bacteria, and yeast. It is a popular drink among millennials. You might have noticed how Kombucha gets sold in supermarkets, flea markets, or fine dining restaurants.
Kombucha is a simple, calorie-efficient approach to increasing the probiotic content of your diet. It’s also an excellent option for vegans or those who cannot consume dairy.
It serves as an alternative to sugary beverages like sodas and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term detrimental to the body. Kombucha contains sugar, although the other ingredients in the beverage balance it out. Since Kombucha is a fermented beverage, it is advisable to have it in a limited amount only.
Advantages of Kombucha are as follows:
Image: Getty Images
1. Anti-fungal:
Acetic acid, one of the byproducts of fermentation, and other substances contained in tea are considered to promote more beneficial strains of bacteria and yeast in the body while suppressing the growth of undesirable ones.
Image: Getty Images
2. Prevents cholesterol buildup:
There have been discussions regarding the possibilities of Kombucha boosting metabolism, preventing cholesterol, and reducing cardiac diseases among the scientific research on the beverage.
Image: Getty Images
3. Helps in weight loss:
In addition to being a pleasant beverage, the beverage kombucha may also aid in weight loss if combined with a good diet and an active lifestyle.
Image: Getty Images
4. Lowers blood pressure:
Kombucha if consumed in moderation with a healthy diet, is also believed to lower blood pressure, cleanse, and revitalize the body.
