4 Ways to keep sugar levels under control during wedding season

If you eat or drink a bit more than initially planned. It can take a toss on your health. It is why some amount of physical activity could prove to be beneficial for you.

Image: Getty Images

Indian weddings are known for the lavish spread of delicious foods. Many of us won’t mind indulging in lip-smacking food items at weddings. We temporarily give a break to our diet regimen. Undoubtedly, food is the main attraction at weddings for many people.

It is so important to keep a watch on your sugar intake, especially for diabetic individuals. No wedding is complete without a wide variety of sweets. Even most of us won’t mind pleasing our taste buds.

However, if you have high sugar levels or are a pre-diabetic, it becomes mandatory to control your indulgence with food at weddings. In order to balance between enjoying the celebrations and keeping your diabetes in check, here are some incredible tips you can follow to avoid a surge in blood sugar levels.