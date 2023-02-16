Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 Ways to keep sugar levels under control during wedding season

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    If you eat or drink a bit more than initially planned. It can take a toss on your health. It is why some amount of physical activity could prove to be beneficial for you.

    Image: Getty Images

    Indian weddings are known for the lavish spread of delicious foods. Many of us won’t mind indulging in lip-smacking food items at weddings. We temporarily give a break to our diet regimen. Undoubtedly, food is the main attraction at weddings for many people. 

    It is so important to keep a watch on your sugar intake, especially for diabetic individuals. No wedding is complete without a wide variety of sweets. Even most of us won’t mind pleasing our taste buds.

    However, if you have high sugar levels or are a pre-diabetic, it becomes mandatory to control your indulgence with food at weddings. In order to balance between enjoying the celebrations and keeping your diabetes in check, here are some incredible tips you can follow to avoid a surge in blood sugar levels.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Excercise:

    Begin the wedding day with exercise or yoga. It helps to lower your blood sugar levels and can even help you control your appetite. Before making an appearance at the event, you can eat a high-fibre snack, which is low in carbohydrates. You can also take couple of nuts or a healthy snack to avoid sweets.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Hydrate yourself with Water:

    Drinking water is necessary to be healthy, but recent studies show how it aids and facilitates burning calories. Staying hydrated could help reduce the consumption of sugar, cholesterol, and salt.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Consume a limited amount of sweets:

    If you want to eat sweets or cakes, take them in small portions. If you like to have sweets, you may even take a limited amount of alcohol. But after this, remember to consume water. It would help to keep you hydrated.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Be physically active:

    If you eat or drink a bit more than what you had planned. Then some physical activity could be helpful for you. You can get on the dance floor and shake a leg which can help you be active and aid anyone in staying in shape.

