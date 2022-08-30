Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, messages, images, quotes to share

    Hartalika Teej 2022: On the occasion of the Teej, here are wishes, images, messages and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones. Per the Hindu rituals, Hartalika Teej is celebrated each year a day before the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi; this year it is falling on Tuesday, August 30.

    Hartalika Teej 2022: The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, August 31, this year. As per the Hindu rituals and beliefs, a day before the commencement of Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is celebrated. It is the day when married and unmarried women worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. While married women pray for the long life of their husbands, unmarried women pray to get a husband like Lord Shiva. On this day, women dress up, apply henna (Mehendi) on their palms, observe a fast and perform puja. As we celebrate Hartalika Teej today, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your near and dear ones.

    Hartalika Teej 2022 wishes, quotes, status and messages: On this auspicious day of Hartalika Teej, here is hoping that the lord will bless you with happiness, health and prosperity.

    Anonymous, The Upanishads: “Fire is His head, the sun and moon His eyes, space His ears, the Vedas His speech, the wind His breath, the universe His heart. From His feet the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings.”

    ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Last-minute mehendi designs for the festival

    Like the love of Goddess Parvati and the beauty of Lord Shiva, may companionship and happiness always flourish in your life as well.

    Robin Rumi, Naked Morsels: “I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity.”

    ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Dos and don'ts to remember while performing puja

    Basava, The Lord of the Meeting Rivers: Devotional Poems of Basavanna: “Listen, O lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay.” 

    Sapan Saxena, The Tenth Riddle: “When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back.”

    On this auspicious day of Hartalika Teej, may worries and darkness leave your life forever and pave the way for love and light to come.

    Shunya: “When the gods and demons were fighting, Mahadeva didn’t say that gods are right and demons are wrong. A neutral and unprejudiced power was established in the form of Shani Deva.”

