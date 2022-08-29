Hartalika Teej 2022: Dos and don'ts to remember while performing puja

According to belief, this is reserved for unmarried women to attract the desired groom. Married women observe it to ensure the long life of their husbands, and they offer special prayers

Every year, Hartalika Teej falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada. It is regarded as one of the most important events in the Hindu community. People pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day for blessings. As per beliefs, this is special for unmarried women to attract the desired groom.

Married women observe it for their husband's long life, and they offer special prayers. Following the legend, Goddess Parvati fasted to marry Lord Shiva, and this day celebrates their union.

Know about the Hartalika Teej 2022 Puja muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 30 this year. The Panchang for Tuesday will be in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, with the Tritiya Tithi falling between 3:20 pm on August 29 and 3:33 pm on August 30. The most auspicious times to worship on this day will be between 6:05 am to 8:38 am. In contrast, the timings will be from 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm.

Dos while performing Hartalika Teej 2022 Puja:

1) Get up early, take a bath, and dress in clean clothes.

2) Create a chowki in the worship area. Place the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati on top of the banana leaves. One can also present Goddess Parvati with bridal items.

3) Begin by performing Lord Ganesha's aarti.

4) After that, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

5) Offer clean/new cloth to Lord Shiva and read the story of Hartalika Teej.

6) Finish the Puja with bhog and then distribute prasad.

Don'ts while performing Hartalika Teej 2022 Puja:

1) Don't drink water while observing fast until any medical reason.

2) Fasting Women should avoid sleeping at night because Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped all night.



