    Hartalika Teej 2022: Last-minute mehendi designs for the festival

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Whether it is Karwa Chauth or Teej, the tradition of applying henna is unique to any Indian festival. It is famous around the world for its intricate designs and vibrant colours. Mehandi is a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi for Hindu women (Hindu Goddess of Wealth and Fortune). Women adorn their hands with beautiful Mehandi designs during Teej. Here are some Mehendi designs that you can apply ahead of Hartalika Teej on Tuesday.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hartalika Teej 2022: When it comes to festivals in India, applying Mehendi before every auspicious occasion is very important. Teej is a major women's festival where both married and unmarried women enthusiastically get Mehendi applied on their hands. Women, young girls, and even children adorn their hands with Mehendi. With a trend to show off darker Henna colours, women keep mehndi on their hands and feet for long periods of time. They even cover their hands and feet as much as they can. To make the henna darker, special henna pastes and oils are used. As you gear up for Hartalika Teej 2022, here are some handpicked Mehendi designs for you to try as you get ready.

    Image: Getty Images

    The most recent mehndi patterns have undergone many changes and alterations over time, but tikki (dot design) mehndi design is one of the trends that has remained popular with women. Every age group of women prefers tikki mehndi as it creates an appealing aesthetic and is the fundamental trend. Another significant benefit of round mehndi designs is how simple it is to apply them to your hands.

    Image: Getty Images

    Everyone loves flowers, right? They are considered an expression of love, after all. These simple henna designs will give your hand a lovely appearance. Draw flowers, leaves, petals, and lines on your palm to create it. This is among the best and easiest designs for making your palm look lovely.

    Image: Getty Images

    Peacocks represent elegance, tradition, and grandeur. Opt for a gorgeous peacock mehndi design. The peacock is depicted alongside numerous other gods and goddesses, including Lord Krishna, Lakshmi, and Indra on his throne, and Kartika as his mount. Peacock mehndi designs catch people's attention at teej ceremonies by upholding the bird's grace and attractiveness.

    Image: Getty Images

    For your Teej, are you looking for exquisite mehndi designs that are both eye-catching and quick to apply? You can count on Arabic mehndi design patterns. Arabic mehndi designs are unique from Indian mehndi designs because the patterns are not as detailed and elaborate. They are more dispersed and bolder. Having said that, Arabic Mehendi designs have a variety of intricate details and are suitable for both entire hand and leg mehndi designs, in addition to basic vine patterns over the hand.

