Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Observing fast during pregnancy? Keep these things in mind

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    As Hartalika Teej 2022 is approaching, women have already started preparing for the day-long fast they would be keeping on the occasion. This year, Hartalika Teej is falling on August 30, as Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on August 31. Here are some things that pregnant women must keep in their minds if they are planning to fast for the teej.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Every year, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is celebrated in India. This year, as Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is beginning on August 31, the teej will be celebrated on August 30. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. For the unversed, on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, women worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The fast is also kept by unmarried women. It is considered to be more difficult than ‘Karwa Chauth’ as it comes with a set of rules that need to be followed mandatorily. However, if a woman is pregnant then she has to take some special precautions during this fast. So, if you are one of those pregnant ladies, here are some things that you must remember while fasting for Hartalika Teej.

    Image: Getty Images

    According to the beliefs, women need to observe a ‘nirjal’ (anhydrous) fast on Hartalika Teej. But since many pregnant women also wish to keep the fast, they are suggested to not keep a ‘nirjal’ fast as it may have a severe impact on the mother and baby’s health. Due to a lack of water in the body, the unborn baby can start feeling discomfort and so does the mother.

    ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash, take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

    Image: Getty Images

    Keep a fruit fast: Pregnant women should not stay on an empty stomach for a long time. ‘Nirjal’ fasting can be harmful in pregnancy. Therefore, if you are pregnant, you can observe a fruit fast on Hartalika Teej this year. Do not stay empty stomach, instead, eat fruits you are willing to fast.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    Image: Getty Images

    Keep yourself hydrated: Even though women observe a ‘nirjal’ fast on Hartalika Teej, the same is not advisable for pregnant women. Therefore, if you are keeping a fast, then you must keep yourself hydrated; keep drinking fluids such as juices and water throughout the day.

    Image: Getty Images

    Do not drink tea and coffee: Often people drink tea and coffee during fasting, but it should completely be avoided. This can cause stomach irritation or gas problems. On the other hand, if you are pregnant, instead of coffee and tea, consume nutritious beverages such as coconut water, yogurt or milk.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Equality Day 2022 5 ways in which you can ensure gender equality at work drb

    Women’s Equality Day 2022: 5 ways in which you can ensure gender equality at work

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 26 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 26, 2022: Good day for Gemini, be careful Libra, Capricorn & more

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health will be good for Sagittarius & more

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend RBA

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's was spiked; arrests soon AJR

    Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's drink was spiked; 2 accused arrested

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react - gps

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

    Viral Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh creates 'AAFAT' with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh creates 'AAFAT' with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda (WATCH)

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon