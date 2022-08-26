Hartalika Teej 2022: Observing fast during pregnancy? Keep these things in mind

As Hartalika Teej 2022 is approaching, women have already started preparing for the day-long fast they would be keeping on the occasion. This year, Hartalika Teej is falling on August 30, as Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on August 31. Here are some things that pregnant women must keep in their minds if they are planning to fast for the teej.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Every year, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is celebrated in India. This year, as Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is beginning on August 31, the teej will be celebrated on August 30. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. For the unversed, on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, women worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The fast is also kept by unmarried women. It is considered to be more difficult than ‘Karwa Chauth’ as it comes with a set of rules that need to be followed mandatorily. However, if a woman is pregnant then she has to take some special precautions during this fast. So, if you are one of those pregnant ladies, here are some things that you must remember while fasting for Hartalika Teej.

According to the beliefs, women need to observe a ‘nirjal’ (anhydrous) fast on Hartalika Teej. But since many pregnant women also wish to keep the fast, they are suggested to not keep a ‘nirjal’ fast as it may have a severe impact on the mother and baby’s health. Due to a lack of water in the body, the unborn baby can start feeling discomfort and so does the mother. ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash, take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

Keep a fruit fast: Pregnant women should not stay on an empty stomach for a long time. ‘Nirjal’ fasting can be harmful in pregnancy. Therefore, if you are pregnant, you can observe a fruit fast on Hartalika Teej this year. Do not stay empty stomach, instead, eat fruits you are willing to fast. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

Keep yourself hydrated: Even though women observe a ‘nirjal’ fast on Hartalika Teej, the same is not advisable for pregnant women. Therefore, if you are keeping a fast, then you must keep yourself hydrated; keep drinking fluids such as juices and water throughout the day.

