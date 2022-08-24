Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash, take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 7:25 PM IST

    Ahead of Hartalika Teej, which will be celebrated on August 30, here are some fashion cues from celebrity wardrobes that you can consider while dressing up for the auspicious day. Each year, Hartalika Teej is celebrated a day before the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    The fast of Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 30, this year. Every year, Hartalika Teej is held a day before the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, married women observe a ‘nirjal’ fast – the one where they don’t even consume water. Unmarried women also keep a fast on Hartalika Teej, wishing for a husband just like Lord Shiva. It is an occasion where women dress up in traditional attires and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. As the teej approaches, here are some fashion and make-up tips for all the women out there who will be keeping a fast. Whether you keep a fast or not, these suggestions from the wardrobe of our favourite celebrities will help you dress up for the auspicious occasion.

    Mouni Roy: She is often seen giving out some major fashion goals – whether it is about donning a gown or draping a saree. If you want to go traditional yet stylish, then opt for a silk saree in deep maroon, just like Mouni Roy. You can either have a matching blouse with it or play with colours and go contrast. If your blouse has a deep neckline like that of Mouni, you can go easy with the jewellery and wear stunning earrings.

    Tejasswi Prakash: Take a cue from the actor and pair any printed saree with a black coloured blouse. To accessorise, opt for a choker neckpiece. For the hair, opt for a centre parting and then tie them in a sleek low bun. Wear a gajra along with it that will enhance the look. For the make-up, apply thick coats of kajal and mascara, while picking a nude pink shade for the lips.

    Karishma Tanna: A silk saree in hot pink or any other shade of pink can never go wrong for a festive mood. Just wear a delicate pearl necklace with matching earrings and you’re good to go. You can either choose to keep your hair open or style them in a bun.

    Hina Khan: If you do not want to wear a sari, then try an Anarkali suit. Similar to actor Hina Khan, you can choose vibrant colour Anarkali suit paired with a heavy dupatta.

