Happy Cousins Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp status

National Cousins Day or Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24 every year to mark the lifelong relationship that cousins share. Here are some Cousins Day wishes to share with the gang.

Getty

This year, World Cousins Day is on July 24. This triggers a flood of nostalgic thoughts that make you want for the carefree days of youth and innocence. To assist you in honouring the spirit of cousinhood this year and every year after, we have selected the following thoughts, quotations, and wishes. Your good wishes and visits brighten my day since you are a kind buddy who is masquerading as a relative. Happy Cousins Day.

Getty

Cousins Day quotes

“Cousins help make the hard times easier and the easy times more fun.” — Unknown

"In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton

“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together.” — Woodrow Wilson

"You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." — Desmond Tutu

Cousins Day wishes

Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you. Happy Cousins Day!

Dear best friend, growing up with you has been the loveliest part about life. Happy Cousins Day.

We lost many friends along the way, but cousins are the friends that stayed forever. Happy Cousins’ Day.

Happy Cousins Day to my favourite cousin in the world. I love you.

Sometimes I wish you were my sibling, so we could live in the same house and not wait for the holidays to be together. Happy Cousins Day! Also Read: Avoid these 5 things that can hurt your partner