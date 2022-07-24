Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Cousins Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp status

    First Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    National Cousins Day or Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24 every year to mark the lifelong relationship that cousins share. Here are some Cousins Day wishes to share with the gang. 

    Getty

    This year, World Cousins Day is on July 24. This triggers a flood of nostalgic thoughts that make you want for the carefree days of youth and innocence. To assist you in honouring the spirit of cousinhood this year and every year after, we have selected the following thoughts, quotations, and wishes. Your good wishes and visits brighten my day since you are a kind buddy who is masquerading as a relative. Happy Cousins Day.

    Getty

    Cousins Day quotes
    “Cousins help make the hard times easier and the easy times more fun.” — Unknown
    "In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton
    “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together.” — Woodrow Wilson
    "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." — Desmond Tutu

    Cousins Day wishes
    Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you. Happy Cousins Day!
    Dear best friend, growing up with you has been the loveliest part about life. Happy Cousins Day.
    We lost many friends along the way, but cousins are the friends that stayed forever. Happy Cousins’ Day.
    Happy Cousins Day to my favourite cousin in the world. I love you.
    Sometimes I wish you were my sibling, so we could live in the same house and not wait for the holidays to be together. Happy Cousins Day!

    Also Read: Avoid these 5 things that can hurt your partner

    Facebook and Whatsapp status

    Although we branch out in different directions, we start and end with the word family. Let us celebrate the spirit of cousinhood on this eventful Cousins' day. 
    A cousin a day keeps the boredom away! Wishing that you are always with us, on every Cousins day.
    You are an indelible part of my childhood that can never be lost. Let the remembrance gladden us this Cousins day 2022. 

    By blood, you are my cousin, but by choice, you are my friend. Wishing you a lucky and eventful Cousins day.

    You are the friend that God tailored to my expectations. Wish you luck and prosperity on this day. Happy Cousins Day! 

    Cousins are the ones that walk into your life when the rest of the world has walked out. Happy Cousins day! 

    We are charmingly different varieties of flowers in a garden of familial love. Wish you a life full of cheer and brightness on this day.

    Also Read: Happy Parents' Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your parents 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from July 25 to July 31

    Weekly Tarot Card Readings, July 25 to July 31: Leo must keep faith alive, Gemini will feel restless

    Happy Parents Day 2022 Quotes wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages to wish your parents on this special day gcw

    Happy Parents' Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your parents on this special day

    Numerology Predictions for July 23 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 23: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2022: Health issues might affect Leo, Gemini; success for Pisces

    Monkeypox Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected RBA

    Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi shares photos of sky beam light 'Digital Jyot' for tribute to freedom fighters in Delhi gcw

    'Do take part...': PM Modi shares photos of sky beam light 'Digital Jyot' for tribute to freedom fighters

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad relationship: Netizens age-shame couple, calls them'baap beti' RBA

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad relationship: Netizens age-shame couple, calls them'baap beti'

    Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from July 25 to July 31

    Weekly Tarot Card Readings, July 25 to July 31: Leo must keep faith alive, Gemini will feel restless

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call-ayh

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

    Happy Parents Day 2022 Quotes wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages to wish your parents on this special day gcw

    Happy Parents' Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your parents on this special day

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon