Happy Cousins Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp status
National Cousins Day or Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24 every year to mark the lifelong relationship that cousins share. Here are some Cousins Day wishes to share with the gang.
Getty
This year, World Cousins Day is on July 24. This triggers a flood of nostalgic thoughts that make you want for the carefree days of youth and innocence. To assist you in honouring the spirit of cousinhood this year and every year after, we have selected the following thoughts, quotations, and wishes. Your good wishes and visits brighten my day since you are a kind buddy who is masquerading as a relative. Happy Cousins Day.
Getty
Cousins Day quotes
“Cousins help make the hard times easier and the easy times more fun.” — Unknown
"In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton
“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together.” — Woodrow Wilson
"You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." — Desmond Tutu
Cousins Day wishes
Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you. Happy Cousins Day!
Dear best friend, growing up with you has been the loveliest part about life. Happy Cousins Day.
We lost many friends along the way, but cousins are the friends that stayed forever. Happy Cousins’ Day.
Happy Cousins Day to my favourite cousin in the world. I love you.
Sometimes I wish you were my sibling, so we could live in the same house and not wait for the holidays to be together. Happy Cousins Day!
Facebook and Whatsapp status
Although we branch out in different directions, we start and end with the word family. Let us celebrate the spirit of cousinhood on this eventful Cousins' day.
A cousin a day keeps the boredom away! Wishing that you are always with us, on every Cousins day.
You are an indelible part of my childhood that can never be lost. Let the remembrance gladden us this Cousins day 2022.
By blood, you are my cousin, but by choice, you are my friend. Wishing you a lucky and eventful Cousins day.
You are the friend that God tailored to my expectations. Wish you luck and prosperity on this day. Happy Cousins Day!
Cousins are the ones that walk into your life when the rest of the world has walked out. Happy Cousins day!
We are charmingly different varieties of flowers in a garden of familial love. Wish you a life full of cheer and brightness on this day.
