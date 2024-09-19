Science, Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024

If you’re in Pondicherry this weekend, here’s a list of speakers at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 you cannot miss.

This year's Pondy Lit Fest, the seventh iteration of the event celebrating Bharat in the New Age, features a panel of distinguished speakers with proven bodies of work. The three-day event, scheduled to be held at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry from 20th to 22nd September, will culminate in lectures and conversations, book talks with a special emphasis on defense & security, science & technology, along with history and faith.

The speakers this year range from historians to scientists—distinguished voices that have stood up for the cause of Bharat Shakti, opening new paths in intellectual discourse that are often dominated by singular voices aligned with a single agenda.

If you’re in Pondicherry this weekend, here’s a list of speakers at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 you cannot miss. The best part: The event at St. Martin Street is free and open to all.

Lt. Gen. S L Narasimhan

Curious about where China is headed next? Join defense expert and avid China-watcher Lt. Gen. S L Narasimhan on 22nd September at 10:15 AM.

Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kulkarni & Shiv Aroor

Get exclusive insights into India’s Operation Meghadoot, Kargil, and the shifting patterns of terror in J&K in a conversation between prominent television journalist and author Shiv Aroor and former DG Infantry and Siachen pioneer Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kulkarni. Catch the event on 22nd September at 7:00 PM.

Aravindan Neelakandan

Join author and eminent scholar Aravindan Neelakandan as he discusses his latest book, A Dharmic Social History of India. The event is on 20th September 2024 at 5:45 PM.

Prof. Shailaja Singh & Prof. Anand Ranganathan

Catch two eminent figures in India's science realm having a conversation on the topic mRNA Malaria Vaccine: Learning from Covid-19. The event will feature scientist Shailja Singh (Special Center for Molecular Medicine (SCMM), JNU) and SCMM’s Anand Ranganathan. The event is on 22nd September at 12:15 PM.

Kanchan Gupta

Witness journalist Kanchan Gupta’s impressive storytelling as he unravels The Story of Modern India’s Transformation. Watch the event on 21st September at 12:15 PM.

Anand Ranganathan & Shamika Ravi

On 20th September at 6:30 PM, Prof. Anand Ranganathan will join Prof. Shamika Ravi, economist and member of the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister, and Amal Sud, COO of ConceptVines, to discuss Economics and Politics of Welfarism.

On 21st September at 10:15 AM, Prof. Shamika Ravi will deliver a lecture on Elimination of Extreme Poverty and India’s Growth Trajectory.

Deep Halder

Listen to Deep Halder, one of the brightest minds in India today, in conversation with Pondy Lit Fest Director Alo Pal. Also joining is Kanchan Gupta. Catch the event on 22nd September at 9:30 AM.

On 21st September at 4:00 PM, Halder will join Prof. Anand Ranganathan to discuss Politics and the Poverty of Language and Thought.

Adv. Vishnu Jain

A prolific lawyer of India’s Supreme Court, Vishnu Jain will deliver a lecture on Reclaiming Sacred Spaces: Legal Challenges. The event is on 21st September at 2:30 PM.

Pradeep Bhandari

On 20th September, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari will talk about Demography is Destiny. Time: 7:15 PM.

Prof. Aloke Kumar

If you are an avid follower of India’s space exploration story, don’t miss Indians in Space: Where Are We Headed, an enriching lecture by IISc scientist and science communicator Prof. Aloke Kumar.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate the festival as Chief Guest on 20th September at 4:30 PM. On the final day, 22nd September, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the keynote address at 2:30 PM.

Latest Videos