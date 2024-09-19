Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Science, Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    If you’re in Pondicherry this weekend, here’s a list of speakers at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 you cannot miss.

    Science Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    This year's Pondy Lit Fest, the seventh iteration of the event celebrating Bharat in the New Age, features a panel of distinguished speakers with proven bodies of work. The three-day event, scheduled to be held at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry from 20th to 22nd September, will culminate in lectures and conversations, book talks with a special emphasis on defense & security, science & technology, along with history and faith.

    The speakers this year range from historians to scientists—distinguished voices that have stood up for the cause of Bharat Shakti, opening new paths in intellectual discourse that are often dominated by singular voices aligned with a single agenda.

    If you’re in Pondicherry this weekend, here’s a list of speakers at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 you cannot miss. The best part: The event at St. Martin Street is free and open to all.

    Lt. Gen. S L Narasimhan

    Curious about where China is headed next? Join defense expert and avid China-watcher Lt. Gen. S L Narasimhan on 22nd September at 10:15 AM.

    Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kulkarni & Shiv Aroor

    Get exclusive insights into India’s Operation Meghadoot, Kargil, and the shifting patterns of terror in J&K in a conversation between prominent television journalist and author Shiv Aroor and former DG Infantry and Siachen pioneer Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kulkarni. Catch the event on 22nd September at 7:00 PM.

    Aravindan Neelakandan

    Join author and eminent scholar Aravindan Neelakandan as he discusses his latest book, A Dharmic Social History of India. The event is on 20th September 2024 at 5:45 PM.

    Prof. Shailaja Singh & Prof. Anand Ranganathan

    Catch two eminent figures in India's science realm having a conversation on the topic mRNA Malaria Vaccine: Learning from Covid-19. The event will feature scientist Shailja Singh (Special Center for Molecular Medicine (SCMM), JNU) and SCMM’s Anand Ranganathan. The event is on 22nd September at 12:15 PM.

    Kanchan Gupta

    Witness journalist Kanchan Gupta’s impressive storytelling as he unravels The Story of Modern India’s Transformation. Watch the event on 21st September at 12:15 PM.

    Anand Ranganathan & Shamika Ravi

    On 20th September at 6:30 PM, Prof. Anand Ranganathan will join Prof. Shamika Ravi, economist and member of the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister, and Amal Sud, COO of ConceptVines, to discuss Economics and Politics of Welfarism.

    On 21st September at 10:15 AM, Prof. Shamika Ravi will deliver a lecture on Elimination of Extreme Poverty and India’s Growth Trajectory.

    Deep Halder

    Listen to Deep Halder, one of the brightest minds in India today, in conversation with Pondy Lit Fest Director Alo Pal. Also joining is Kanchan Gupta. Catch the event on 22nd September at 9:30 AM.

    On 21st September at 4:00 PM, Halder will join Prof. Anand Ranganathan to discuss Politics and the Poverty of Language and Thought.

    Adv. Vishnu Jain

    A prolific lawyer of India’s Supreme Court, Vishnu Jain will deliver a lecture on Reclaiming Sacred Spaces: Legal Challenges. The event is on 21st September at 2:30 PM.

    Pradeep Bhandari

    On 20th September, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari will talk about Demography is Destiny. Time: 7:15 PM.

    Prof. Aloke Kumar

    If you are an avid follower of India’s space exploration story, don’t miss Indians in Space: Where Are We Headed, an enriching lecture by IISc scientist and science communicator Prof. Aloke Kumar.

    Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate the festival as Chief Guest on 20th September at 4:30 PM. On the final day, 22nd September, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the keynote address at 2:30 PM.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How Can You Recognize Patterns in Online Baccarat?

    How Can You Recognize Patterns in Online Baccarat?

    Common Mistakes in Margin Trading and How to Avoid Them

    Common Mistakes in Margin Trading and How to Avoid Them

    History, Spirituality, and Politics: Six Books Defining Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    History, Spirituality, and Politics: Six Books Defining Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Three-Day Event in Puducherry a Celebration of Bharat Shakti

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Three-Day Event in Puducherry a Celebration of Bharat Shakti

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Recent Stories

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained gcw

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Virtual courtroom drama & more: Scammers pose as CBI officers, trap Mumbai railway official in Rs 9 lakh heist shk

    Virtual courtroom drama & more: Scammers pose as CBI officers, trap Mumbai railway official in Rs 9 lakh heist

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' to release on THIS date; New poster revealed RTM

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to release on THIS date; New poster revealed

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation' NTI

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon