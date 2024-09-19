"Win the booth, win the election", is CM Yogi's mantra to party workers on Mission Milkipur

No discrimination in development, the double engine govt has done a lot in Ayodhya and Milkipur says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a strategic meeting with public representatives and party officials on Thursday, focusing on Mission Milkipur. Stressing the mantra "win the booth, win the election," CM Yogi urged party workers to ramp up their efforts at the grassroots level for maximum impact.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of targeting every booth, reflecting PM Narendra Modi’s victory strategy. He directed officials to categorize booths into A, B, and C, with a clear goal of securing a decisive victory in A-category booths, elevating B-category booths to A status, and improving C-category booths to B.

CM Yogi encouraged officials and public representatives to visit booths on September 25, the birthday of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, engage with local residents, and highlight the development schemes launched by both the central and state governments in Ayodhya and Milkipur.

Further, he outlined a comprehensive strategy for the party’s organizational activities, including holding conferences for various sectors such as farmers, advocates, intellectuals, and traders. The CM directed party officials and representatives to hold all relevant meetings and conferences by September 30 so that responsibilities for the Milkipur by-election could be assigned.

In the meeting, Minister in charge Surya Pratap Shahi, State Government Ministers Girish Chandra Yadav, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Satish Sharma, BJP Regional President Kamlesh Mishra, former MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan, BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, District In-charge Mithilesh Tripathi, Metropolitan President Kamlesh Srivastava, Shailendra Kori, Raghavendra Pandey, Cooperative Bank Chairman Dharmendra Pratap Singh, Om Prakash Singh, Awadhesh Pandey Badal along with divisional presidents, Shakti Kendra convenors, presidents of fronts, cell and department convenors and other officials were present.

