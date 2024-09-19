Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati Tirumala darshan tickets available from September 19; Step-by-step guide to book it

    Tickets for Lord Venkateswara's darshan at Tirumala in December will be available from September 19th. Meanwhile, the Pavithrotsavam festival is underway at the Trichanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 7:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

    Pilgrims wishing to visit Tirupati's Tirumala in December for Lord Venkateswara's darshan may now prepare to buy tickets, which will be available soon. The tickets will be available beginning September 19, with December being regarded one of the finest months to visit. Tickets tend to sell out rapidly, therefore devotees should reserve their darshan tickets as soon as they become available..

    Here's how to get tickets for Tirumala Darshan:

    • Register on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website. Provide a photo, proof of identification, and personal information.
    • Choose a gateway for payments.
    • Select the kind of darshan, the hour, and the quantity of participants.
    • Add the details of the persons who are travelling with you.
    • Finalise the payment.
    • Download the TTD website's darshan ticket.

    Also Read | Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of animal fat

    Darshan Ticket Releases

    • General Darshan: September 19
    • Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets:

    Booking Date: September 21 at 10 AM
    Services: Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva
    Online Quota for Virtual Participation: Available from 3 PM on September 21

    • Angapradakshina Tokens: Booking Date: September 23 at 10 AM
    • Special Entry Darshan: Booking Date: September 24 at 10 AM (Rs 300)

    Recently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) implemented Aadhaar authentication for devotees without darshan tickets who want to buy the famed Tirupati laddus. This change, which went into effect last month, is designed to reduce middlemen meddling. Devotees without darshan tickets can now register their Aadhaar at specified booths and buy two laddus, increasing transparency and protecting against abuse.

    "While the laddu distribution system for devotees with valid darshan tickets remains unchanged, those without tickets can register their Aadhaar, validate it, and then purchase two laddus," explained TTD's additional EO, CH Venkaiah Chowdary.

