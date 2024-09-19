Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the new floating restaurant at Ramgarh Taal

CM Yogi: Fifteen years ago, Gorakhpur was known for fear and stigma, and just seven years ago, it was still far removed from the path of development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Gorakhpur, which instilled fear in people and lacked basic facilities just 15-20 years ago, is now emerging as a vibrant hub of development, employment, and modern tourism. Speaking at the jetty of Ramgarh Taal following the inauguration of the floating restaurant 'Float' on Thursday, CM Yogi also presented allotment certificates to seven recipients of the Greenwood Apartment residential project by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA).

Reflecting on the past, he noted that Gorakhpur was once synonymous with fear and stagnation. "Seven years ago, the city was distant from any semblance of development, and the area around Ramgarh Taal, where today's event took place, was infamous for filth and crime. Security had to be tightened for guests and officials, and the city faced severe traffic congestion", he remarked.

Discussing the transformative changes over the past seven years, CM Yogi said, "Gorakhpur now boasts four- and six-lane roads, a bustling airport, improved railway connectivity, a revitalized fertilizer factory, and a BRD Medical College that has become a premier medical institution, with AIIMS also now operational"

The Chief Minister noted that Ramgarh Taal, once nearly desolate, has now transformed into a vibrant attraction. This expansive natural lake, covering 1800 acres, is now drawing tourists with its renewed charm. New hotels are opening, and a cruise service has already been established. With the inauguration of a floating restaurant, Gorakhpur now offers a unique opportunity to enjoy refreshments and dining by the lakeside. The Chief Minister emphasized that this modern development is not only enhancing the area's appeal but also creating new employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that visitors to Gorakhpur will now enjoy five-star facilities. He highlighted the construction of a ring road around Ramgarh Taal, which will transform the area into a full-day destination for families, guests, and tourists. The experience will include exploring the lake’s beauty, enjoying the cruise and floating restaurant, and visiting the zoo to connect with nature.

The Chief Minister praised the city’s nighttime allure, enhanced by excellent lighting, and expressed confidence that the floating restaurant will offer top-notch amenities to both locals and international tourists. He also mentioned upcoming developments, including a new chain of hotels and a convention center, thanks to Gorakhpur’s improved connectivity.

In his address to the allottees of Greenwood Apartment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the GDA officials to expedite the construction, aiming to complete it six months ahead of schedule while ensuring high quality. Although the GDA has set a target for July 2027, the Chief Minister emphasized the goal of finishing the project before Makar Sankranti 2027.

He pointed out that this would allow the allottees to celebrate the festival in their new homes and receive Makar Sankranti prasad there. He also highlighted that Greenwood Apartment is being developed in a favourable environment and assured that the value of the flats would appreciate significantly in the coming years.

Historic development of Gorakhpur under the leadership of CM Yogi: Ravi Kishan

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla remarked that the transformation of Gorakhpur under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership is evident to all. He noted that the city's remarkable development over the past seven years stands in stark contrast to its previous state.

Dr Manglesh Shrivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendrapal Singh, Dr Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, GDA board member Durgesh Bajaj, Pawan Tripathi, Radheshyam Shrivastava, BJP's city president Rajesh Gupta etc. were prominently present at the function. GDA vice president Anand Vardhan gave detailed information about the floating restaurant and Greenwood apartment project.

Meanwhile, after inaugurating the floating restaurant by pressing a button on the jetty at Ramgarh Taal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proceeded to the venue, where he cut the ribbon at the entrance and congratulated the staff on the successful launch. He then toured all the floors of the floating restaurant, reviewing the facilities and expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements.

Alok Agarwal, the Managing Director of the restaurant, briefed the Chief Minister on the amenities available. During the visit, the Chief Minister also enjoyed some light refreshments at the restaurant.

The floating restaurant at Ramgarh Taal offers five-star amenities, and according to the GDA, it is the first of its kind in North India. Spanning a total area of 9,600 square feet across three floors, the restaurant can accommodate 100 to 150 guests at a time. Alok Agarwal, Managing Director of the company operating 'Float,' mentioned that the restaurant is equipped with an elevator connecting the ground, first, and second floors.

The ground floor features a food court offering a wide selection of delicious pure vegetarian dishes, while the first floor is designed for hosting parties with a musical ambiance. The second floor is an open rooftop, where visitors can enjoy scenic views of the lake while savoring their meals. The restaurant’s design ensures that guests have a full view of the beauty of Ramgarh Taal. Constructed at a cost exceeding ten crore rupees, the floating restaurant meets the standards set by the Indian Registrar of Shipping.

Greenwood Apartment is being developed on 5.20 acres near Ramgarh Taal. With a budget of Rs 374.49 crore and utilizing Mivan technology, this residential project will feature 300 three-bedroom HIG flats and 179 four-bedroom HIG flats. The construction is slated for completion by July 2027.

