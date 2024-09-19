Kitchen towels to sponges: Kitchen essentials you should regularly replace

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and our family's health depends on it. That's why we need to be very careful about the things we keep in the kitchen. We need to replace some things in the kitchen regularly. Our health will be good only if we change them. Let's find out what things should be changed regularly.

The kitchen is like the heart of the house. Our family's health depends entirely on that kitchen. That's why you have to be very careful about the things you keep in the kitchen. We need to replace some things in the kitchen regularly. Our health will be good only if we change them. Let's find out what things should be changed regularly.

1. Spices

Every home has spices, herbs, and herbs. We don't feel like they are spoiled. But these should be changed regularly. Should not be used for a long time. Once you open the packet they start losing their potency. That means it may not add flavor to the food. So, these spices should be changed every 6 to 12 months. During this time store in an airtight container away from air and sunlight.

2. Kitchen towels

Kitchen towels should also be changed regularly. Over time, kitchen towels become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs that can be transferred to your hands. To keep your kitchen clean and hygienic, change your kitchen towels every day or at least every week, depending on your usage. Alternatively, you can wash your dirty kitchen towels with hot water every day to prevent germs.

3. Non-stick pans

Non-stick pans are a boon for quick cooking and easy cleaning, but alas, they don't last forever. When you use non-stick pans regularly, their coating can wear off, leading to uneven cooking and even health risks if consumed. Typically, non-stick pans should be replaced every 2-3 years or as soon as the coating starts to peel off.

4. Wooden cutting boards

Wooden cutting boards should also be changed regularly. Because if you keep using them more germs will grow in them. These cause health problems. So it is better not to use it for more than two years. If you want to extend its shelf life, avoid soaking it in water. Oil your wooden cutting board regularly.

5. Plastic storage containers

We have been using our plastic take-out containers for years. But using any plastic container for a long time is dangerous. Over time, the plastic breaks down. Chemicals enter your food.

6. Kitchen sponges

Kitchen sponges are often incomplete in cleaning your kitchen, but like towels, they become breeding grounds for bacteria. Sponges harbor millions of germs, especially if they are used to clean greasy dishes or countertops. To keep your kitchen and food hygienic, change your kitchen sponges every 1-2 weeks or when they smell bad or fall apart.

Latest Videos