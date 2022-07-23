Avoid these 5 things that can hurt your partner

There are things that we do or say unintentionally, that may hurt our partners. These things, more than often, can also lead to issues in a relationship which has otherwise been going strong.

Image: Getty Images

Most relationships are built on mutual understanding and trust and of course love. Most of the time, we as individuals, unintentionally say or do things that may not go alright with our partner. What could possibly be a joke for you, may not be the same for your partner. A jibe at them may leave them with a feeling of angst, humiliation, disappointment and maybe more. This may eventually lead to some troubles with your relationship. But a joke is not the only way in which you may unknowingly hurt your partner. In fact, there are multiple ways, of which, five have been listed below. Therefore, if you want your relationship to be going smooth, avoid saying and doing these things to your partner.

Image: Getty Images

Making fun of them: Cracking a joke seems to be quite a common thing, but if you make fun of any habit or weakness of your partner in front of friends or other people, you may simply be hurting your partner. ALSO READ: Have trust issues in your relationship? Use these 5 tips to overcome it

Image: Getty Images

Not taking your partner’s view into consideration: If you are someone who loves to decide for themselves and also for their partner, you need to stop right there. When it is about yourself, you can take as many decisions as you wish. But when it comes to your relationship, the decisions always have to be mutual. ALSO READ: 4 things you should not ask your girlfriend

Image: Getty Images

Making and breaking promises: If you make a promise to your partner and break it in no time, then it can make your partner feel bad. At the same time, rejecting every choice of the partner also hurts them a lot.

Image: Getty Images