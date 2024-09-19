Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Achieve Bright, Glowing Skin: Tips for using raw turmeric effectively

    Raw turmeric offers incredible benefits for the skin. It deeply cleanses, brightens, and adds a natural glow. Discover how to make various face masks using raw turmeric to enhance your complexion, reduce pigmentation, and achieve radiant skin.

    Achieve Bright, Glowing Skin: Tips for using raw turmeric effectively
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Turmeric holds a special place in bridal rituals, applied before the wedding to enhance the bride's beauty. This is because turmeric possesses remarkable properties that work wonders for the skin, deeply cleansing and imparting a radiant glow. Using raw turmeric instead of turmeric powder amplifies these benefits. Not just brides-to-be, but everyone can benefit from its skin-enhancing properties. Let's explore how to incorporate raw turmeric into your skincare routine and reap its amazing benefits...

    Turmeric Face Mask for Glowing Skin

    1 teaspoon raw turmeric (grated)

    2 tablespoons yogurt or milk

    1 teaspoon honey

    How to Make the Mask:

    Combine the grated raw turmeric with yogurt, milk, and honey in a small bowl. Mix well to form a smooth paste. Using clean fingers or a brush, gently apply the paste to your face, avoiding the eye area. Leave the mask for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

    Benefits:

    This mask brightens the skin. Turmeric helps even out skin tone. Honey and yogurt or milk keep the skin hydrated and soft.

    Turmeric and Aloe Vera Gel Pack for Glowing Skin

    Turmeric and Aloe Vera Gel Pack for Glowing Skin

    1 teaspoon raw turmeric (grated)

    1 tablespoon fresh aloe vera gel

    How to Make the Mask:

    Combine turmeric and aloe vera gel in a bowl until they form a smooth gel. Apply this pack evenly on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash off with cold water and pat your skin dry.

    Benefits:

    Aloe vera soothes the skin while turmeric helps heal any inflammation or irritation. This pack helps reduce dark spots and gives your skin a natural glow.

    Turmeric and Lemon Pack for Pigmentation

    Turmeric and Lemon Pack for Pigmentation

    1 teaspoon raw turmeric (grated)

    1 teaspoon lemon juice

    How to Make the Pack:

    Mix turmeric and lemon juice to make a paste. Apply this mixture to pigmentation or dark spots. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water and apply moisturizer.

    Benefits:

    This pack reduces dark spots on the face. Lemon juice has natural bleaching properties, which make the skin bright and glowing.

    READ MORE: Did You Know? Stress Can Significantly Impact Your Skin and Hair

