6 Unexpected benefits of wearing gold earrings

    6 benefits of wearing gold earrings: Women often wear earrings or jhumkas in their ears, some like diamonds and pearls, while others prefer emeralds. But did you know that wearing gold earrings has many benefits? Let us tell you today.

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

    Stronger Mercury: According to astrology, if gold earrings are worn in the ears, the planet Mercury in the horoscope of the native becomes strong and ear-related problems such as earache and ear discharge are reduced.

    Sharpen the intellect: If gold earrings are worn in the ears, it enhances intelligence, increases energy, and sharpens the energy of the brain.

    Remove negativity: Gold is a metal that attracts positivity, so if you have negative thoughts in your mind, then you must wear gold earrings, as it reduces the influence of evil forces.

    Improve eyesight: Yes, experts also believe that wearing gold earrings in the ears also improves eyesight and reduces stress.

    Strengthen Jupiter in the horoscope: According to astrology, wearing gold earrings in the ears strengthens the planet Jupiter in the horoscope, showers the blessings of Jupiter, and the natives get its auspicious results.

    Relieve mental stress: Gold is a metal that works to balance our mental level. In such a situation, if you wear gold earrings, then it relieves mental stress and manages stress. Also read- Basant Panchami 2024: 7 Things to Buy for Good Luck on Saraswati Puja

