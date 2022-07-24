Happy Parents' Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your parents on this special day

Parents deserve to know how much their children adore them, so remember to send them these sweet parent's day wishes. Yes, it's time to honour those who brought us into this world, put up with our tantrums, and sacrificed their needs and desires for our needs and demands.

Every year on the fourth Sunday of July, India celebrates Parents' Day. Parents' Day is observed on July 24 this year. It honours not just moms and dads, but also guardians, caregivers, and older siblings who have performed the role of parent in your life.

Parents Day is honoured by the entire family, not just mothers and dads, but also guardians and caregivers who fill the position of a parent in your life.

On Parents' Day, here are some quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp statuses to share with your parents and those who played the role of your parent:

The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be. Remember that children are impressionable. - Elizabeth Roxas

First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life. ― Chuck Palahniuk

Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them. ― Oscar Wilde

The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. – OA Battista

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

