Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Parents' Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your parents on this special day

    Parents deserve to know how much their children adore them, so remember to send them these sweet parent's day wishes. Yes, it's time to honour those who brought us into this world, put up with our tantrums, and sacrificed their needs and desires for our needs and demands.

    Happy Parents Day 2022 Quotes wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages to wish your parents on this special day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Every year on the fourth Sunday of July, India celebrates Parents' Day. Parents' Day is observed on July 24 this year. It honours not just moms and dads, but also guardians, caregivers, and older siblings who have performed the role of parent in your life. 

    Parents Day is honoured by the entire family, not just mothers and dads, but also guardians and caregivers who fill the position of a parent in your life.

    Parents deserve to know how much their children adore them, so remember to send them these sweet parent's day wishes. Yes, it's time to honour those who brought us into this world, put up with our tantrums, and sacrificed their needs and desires for our needs and demands.

    On Parents' Day, here are some quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp statuses to share with your parents and those who played the role of your parent:

    • The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be. Remember that children are impressionable. - Elizabeth Roxas

    • First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life. ― Chuck Palahniuk

    • Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them. ― Oscar Wilde
    • The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. – OA Battista
    • We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher
    • A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

    Here are some wishes to share with your parents, grandparents and others:

    • You are the people that taught me all I know. You are the ones who taught me to aspire and strive for my goals. Happy Parents' Day!
    • Dear parents, you have always been an inspiration and a source of strength for me. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be your kid. Thank you so much for everything. Happy Parents' Day!
    • Happy Parents Day to the world's greatest parents! Thank you for everything. I am eternally glad to have you both.
    • Nothing compares to our parents' sacrifices for us! My best wishes to my parents on this special day.
    • I am grateful to you both for providing me with such a lovely existence. Happy Parents' Day!
    • You have brought so much love and happiness into my heart and life. Happy Parents' Day!
    • May you have a long, happy, and peaceful life together. Thank you very much for everything! Happy Parents' Day!
    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for July 23 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 23: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2022: Health issues might affect Leo, Gemini; success for Pisces

    Monkeypox Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected RBA

    Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    astrology daily horoscope for july 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 22, 2022: Successful day for Virgo, Pisces; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Predictions for July 22 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 22: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in his maiden World Championships

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

    Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 2 here is how much Rabnir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor film earned drb

    Shamshera Box office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fails to attract Tamil, Telugu audience

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here are 15 facts involving India at the event to date-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here are 15 facts involving India at the Games to date

    football ligue1 Amidst exit rumours, Neymar breaks his silence over future at PSG snt

    Amidst exit rumours, Neymar breaks his silence over future at PSG

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon