Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amla Magic: Transform your menstrual experience with nature’s healing benefits!

    Amla, or Indian gooseberry, offers powerful benefits for menstrual health, easing discomfort and regulating cycles naturally through its nutrient-rich profile.

    Amla Magic: Transform your menstrual experience with nature's healing benefits! NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Menstruation is a natural part of life for women, yet it often comes with a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including cramps, mood swings, and fatigue. While many turn to over-the-counter medications for relief, nature offers its remedies. One such remedy is amla, or Indian gooseberry, a small green fruit revered for its impressive health benefits. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, amla not only supports general health but is particularly beneficial during the menstrual cycle. Its nutrient-dense profile can alleviate common discomforts and promote overall well-being. 

    Understanding the power of amla can empower women to take charge of their menstrual health, making it an essential addition to their diet during this time. From reducing inflammation and regulating hormonal balance to purifying the blood, the advantages of consuming amla during periods are manifold, making it a must-have for those seeking a natural way to ease menstrual challenges.

    ALSO READ: Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals

    1. Rich in Nutrients
    Amla is exceptionally rich in Vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system. During periods, women may experience fatigue and mood swings; Vitamin C can help boost energy levels and overall mood. In addition, its high antioxidant properties help prevent oxidative stress, which can increase during menstruation.

    2. Anti-inflammatory Properties
    One of the main advantages of amla is its antibacterial properties. Menstrual cramps and inflammation are common problems faced by many women. Amla can help reduce inflammation in the body, reduce nausea, and provide relief. Taken regularly, it can help alleviate these symptoms, allowing women to go about their daily activities comfortably.

    3. Regulating Menstrual Cycle
    Amla is known for its ability to help regulate the menstrual cycle. The fruit promotes hormonal balance, which is crucial for maintaining a regular cycle. Incorporating amla into your diet can help manage irregularities, making it easier to anticipate and prepare for your periods.

    4. Blood Purification
    Amla is known to help regulate menstruation. The fruit promotes hormonal balance, which is essential for maintaining regular cycles. Adding amla to your diet can help manage irregularities, making it easier to anticipate and prepare for your sleep.

    5. Versatile Consumption
    Amla can be consumed in various forms—fresh, dried, liquid, or powder. Adding it to smoothies, salads, or herbal teas can be a delicious addition to your meals.

    ALSO READ:  Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Explained What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views AJR

    Explained: What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips RTM

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Recent Stories

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH) AJR

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

    USA to Japan: 7 most earthquake prone countries in the world ATG

    USA to Japan: 7 most earthquake prone countries in the world

    Apple iPhone 15 available for free in this amazon great indian festival sale 2024 check deal details gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 available for ‘FREE' in THIS Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024; Check deal details

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon