CM Yogi: There was no land scam in Ayodhya; the government compensated farmers with Rs 1,700 crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday. He said that organized crime thrived under SP rule in the past, with mafias controlling animals, forests, mining, and land. In a public meeting held on Thursday at Vidya Inter College, Milkipur, he remarked: "The mafia essentially ran a parallel government, spreading lawlessness and terror, while 'Babua' never stepped outside and wouldn’t even wake up before noon, leaving the public to suffer."

He criticized SP leaders, pointing out that major mafia figures and criminals from every district had ties to the party, each having a dedicated officer or follower.

CM Yogi also accused SP of indulging in extreme Muslim appeasement, which led to widespread unrest during festivals. He said, "They banned celebrations of Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, Shivratri, Ramnavami, and Janmashtami. They even prohibited the singing of bhajans during Janmashtami in police stations, police lines, and jails. Some couldn’t stand the sound of 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna,' so SP banned it. They also banned the Kanwar Yatra."

Recalling the Ayodhya riots during Durga Puja under SP’s rule, CM Yogi said, "The idol was stolen from Devkali temple during their government. I, as an MP from Gorakhpur, had to step in and launch a movement."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focused on his "Mission Milkipur," delivered a significant development boost to Ramnagari Ayodhya on Thursday, inaugurating and and laying foundation for 83 projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

The CM also distributed cheques, keys, certificates, and sewing machines to beneficiaries of various government schemes. Highlighting the progress in Milkipur, he announced plans for a mini stadium and the foundation of 30 new routes, along with a ₹9 crore investment for a rural stadium in Revna.

CM Yogi emphasized Uttar Pradesh's transformation, noting that the state has now become the driving force behind India's economic growth. "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was seen as an obstacle to the nation's progress, plagued by anarchy and discrimination in development schemes, with even revered figures being disrespected," he said.

The BJP's "double engine" government, however, has rapidly accelerated development over the last seven and a half years. Today, villages and hamlets benefit from four-lane and two-lane roads, better connectivity, as well as improved access to electricity and water.

The CM highlighted key achievements, including the provision of toilets for 2.62 crore families, housing for 56 lakh poor households, electricity to 1.20 lakh small villages, and free power connections to over 1.56 crore families. Under the Ujjwala scheme, 1.83 crore families received free gas cylinders, with free refills now provided on Holi and Diwali since last year. Additionally, 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh receive free ration, whereas before 2017, "SP goons used to steal the rations meant for the poor," Yogi said.

CM Yogi accused the SP of being complicit in cow smuggling, deforestation, and land grabbing. "Today, we have eradicated land encroachments. Since 2017, our anti-land mafia task force has reclaimed 64,000 hectares of land from SP-affiliated mafia and goons, including in Bhadarsa," he said.

Responding to SP's allegations of a land scam in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said, "There has been no scam here; rather, Rs 1,700 crore in compensation was distributed to farmers. Those making these allegations are defending the wrongdoings of their associates. Every rightful victim has been compensated."

CM Yogi highlighted the transformation in Ayodhya, stating, "In the Ayodhya where they once shed the blood of Ram devotees, over three crore pilgrims have visited Lord Ram Lalla since January 2022."

CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that when the temples of Ayodhya are illuminated during Deepotsav, only the SP chief and Pakistan are disturbed.

"They understand that each lamp lit in Ayodhya not only brightens the city, the state, and the country but also holds the power to destroy Pakistan, a nation that has become a cancer for humanity. Pakistan, as India’s enemy, is naturally troubled, but so is the Samajwadi Party due to its anti-Hindu mindset," the CM said.

He further added, "The SP, accustomed to operating in darkness, relies on it to carry out their misdeeds."

CM Yogi highlighted the unprecedented level of development under the BJP's double-engine government, noting, "In the last seven and a half years, Ayodhya has received development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore. This far exceeds the progress seen in the 60 years of Congress rule and the four terms of SP leadership."

"Our government has even rehabilitated 6,461 shops, offering exemptions for compensation and FAR, and allowing the construction of shops on the rear side of plots. In the past seven and a half years, we have provided government jobs to 6.5 lakh youths, while over two crore young people have found employment in the private sector. Additionally, more than 60 lakh entrepreneurs have been supported in establishing businesses through self-employment initiatives", he asserted.

He also emphasized Ayodhya's remarkable transformation into one of the most beautiful cities, stating, "The SP is understandably troubled by Deepotsav, as they once admired the disputed structure that was demolished by Ram devotees. It’s ironic that those whose hands are stained with the blood of Ram devotees now comment on Ayodhya. People laugh, questioning what they could possibly say. If the full extent of their wrongdoings were revealed, they wouldn’t be able to show their faces."

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya’s infrastructure, stating that the Ramjanmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, Airport Path, and the four-lane roads connecting Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, and other routes to Ayodhya have significantly improved connectivity.

He said, "Lord Shri Ram arrived in Ayodhya thousands of years ago by the Pushpak Viman, but it never crossed the minds of the SP or Congress to build an airport here. Now, with an international airport spanning 821 acres, the Ram-hating SP is visibly upset. Soon, Ayodhya will be globally connected, and when they see the city before and after 2017, they’ll be stunned. Ayodhya, the capital of Suryavansh, is also being developed as the country’s first solar city. The brilliance of Lord Ram’s dynasty will light up the city, something the SP, accustomed to darkness, will struggle to accept."

CM Yogi also alleged mafia ties within SP ranks, naming criminals from Ghazipur, Ambedkarnagar, Rampur, and Prayagraj who were involved in organized crime. He added, "These mafia figures were considered family by SP leaders. A person who bows to criminals and riots calls the saint tradition a mafia – this is their true character. They are influenced by the spirit of Aurangzeb, which drives their anti-Hindu behavior."

Furthermore, CM Yogi attacked SP for the involvement of its leaders in various atrocities committed against people. "SP leader Moeed Khan in Bhadarsa, Nawab Singh Yadav in Kannauj, and their leaders in Aligarh and Mau have been implicated in heinous acts. The SP MLA from Bhadohi is notorious for his misdeeds, and in Hardoi, an SP district president was involved in the murder of an advocate. Similarly, a former SP MLA in Kanpur was guilty of land grabs and violence against the poor. They have always provided shelter to anti-national elements for political gains", he remarked.

"Their malicious intentions, especially toward the safety of daughters, can never be trusted – just like a dog’s tail that can’t be straightened. Our government is giving them the punishment they deserve. While the 'Chacha-Bhatija' duo and their allies may think they can push the boundaries of lawlessness, the government is fully prepared to confront them with vigilance," CM Yogi stated further.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the extensive development work carried out in Ayodhya and Milkipur. He noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 45,664 houses have been provided in rural Ayodhya and 19,964 in urban areas. Of these, 8,195 homes were constructed in rural Milkipur alone. Additionally, 2,369 beneficiaries have been provided housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, efforts are underway to ensure drinking water connections in every household across 1,184 revenue villages in Ayodhya. Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has benefitted 4.21 lakh farmers in Ayodhya, with Rs 1,430 crore transferred to their accounts. In Milkipur, 94,549 farmers are receiving the scheme’s benefits.

The CM also shared that 67,014 smartphones and 26,974 tablets have been distributed to youth in Ayodhya, while 9,726 golden Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued. Additionally, 30,245 girls have benefitted from the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

"The double-engine government is providing an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to 1,08,228 senior citizens, 54,529 destitute women, and 11,603 disabled individuals in Ayodhya. Over 12,600 cows are being cared for in 59 Gaushalas across the district, and 4.32 lakh families are receiving free ration", he said.

On this occasion, Ayodhya in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Satish Chandra Sharma, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLA Vedprakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan, Legislative Council member Hariom Pandey, outgoing MP Lallu Singh, BJP regional president Kamlesh Mishra, district president Sanjeev Singh, metropolitan president Kamlesh Srivastava etc. were present.

