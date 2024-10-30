Lifestyle

Ankita Lokhande's 7 best lehenga looks to rock this Diwali

1. Banarasi Lehenga Look

Like Ankita Lokhande, you can wear a blue-based Banarasi lehenga during Lakshmi Puja. You can also drape this lehenga as a saree. Pair it with a matching blouse and dupatta.

2. Red Lehenga and Halter Neck Blouse

This look of Ankita Lokhande will give you a beautiful and bubbly look. She is wearing a red flared lehenga. Pair it with a red halter neck sleeveless blouse.

3. Royal Lehenga Look

You can also wear a heavy monochrome lehenga like this with fine Zardozi work in red. Drape a bordered dupatta over your shoulder like a shrug.

4. Lahariya Pattern Lehenga

Rajasthani Lahariya pattern lehengas look very beautiful. Just like Ankita Lokhande has carried a beautiful Lahariya stripe and printed pattern lehenga and blouse in a pink base.

5. Dark Brown Lehenga Look

For a glamorous look at a Diwali party, carry a flared lehenga like this in dark brown or wine shade. Wear a deep-neck, elbow-sleeves blouse with it.

6. White and Blue Lehenga Look

Wear white base lehenga with a blue peacock print design. Along with it, wear a deep neckline blouse and net dupatta.

7. Look lovely in Pink Lehenga

You can also carry a subtle lehenga like this with sequence work in baby pink color on Diwali. Wear a strappy blouse with it and pair it with a net dupatta.

