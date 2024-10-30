Ankita Lokhande's 7 best lehenga looks to rock this Diwali

Lifestyle
Like Ankita Lokhande, you can wear a blue-based Banarasi lehenga during Lakshmi Puja. You can also drape this lehenga as a saree. Pair it with a matching blouse and dupatta.
This look of Ankita Lokhande will give you a beautiful and bubbly look. She is wearing a red flared lehenga. Pair it with a red halter neck sleeveless blouse.
You can also wear a heavy monochrome lehenga like this with fine Zardozi work in red. Drape a bordered dupatta over your shoulder like a shrug.
Rajasthani Lahariya pattern lehengas look very beautiful. Just like Ankita Lokhande has carried a beautiful Lahariya stripe and printed pattern lehenga and blouse in a pink base.
For a glamorous look at a Diwali party, carry a flared lehenga like this in dark brown or wine shade. Wear a deep-neck, elbow-sleeves blouse with it.
Wear white base lehenga with a blue peacock print design. Along with it, wear a deep neckline blouse and net dupatta.
You can also carry a subtle lehenga like this with sequence work in baby pink color on Diwali. Wear a strappy blouse with it and pair it with a net dupatta.