Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 7 unique rangoli ideas for decoration

Rangoli decorated with different things

This Diwali, decorate your home with more than just colors. Explore various options for creating beautiful rangoli

1. Rice Grain Rangoli

Create a classy rangoli with colorful rice grains this Diwali

2. Flower Rangoli

Use marigold, rose, and chrysanthemum flowers to create a beautiful rangoli

3. Grain and Spice Rangoli

Design a rangoli with grains, lentils, and spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and black pepper

4. Seashell Rangoli

Create a beautiful rangoli with seashells and decorate it with diyas for a stunning look

5. Flour Rangoli

Make rangoli with flour, turmeric, gulal, and kumkum for vibrant designs

6. Geru Rangoli

Design a traditional rangoli with geru, featuring Ganesha, Swastika, or Om

7. Diya Rangoli

Create a quick and beautiful rangoli with diyas for a festive glow

