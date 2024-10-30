Diwali 2024: 7 unique rangoli ideas for decoration

Lifestyle
This Diwali, decorate your home with more than just colors. Explore various options for creating beautiful rangoli
Create a classy rangoli with colorful rice grains this Diwali
Use marigold, rose, and chrysanthemum flowers to create a beautiful rangoli
Design a rangoli with grains, lentils, and spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and black pepper
Create a beautiful rangoli with seashells and decorate it with diyas for a stunning look
Make rangoli with flour, turmeric, gulal, and kumkum for vibrant designs
Design a traditional rangoli with geru, featuring Ganesha, Swastika, or Om
Create a quick and beautiful rangoli with diyas for a festive glow