How to drape a saree like a lehenga in 6 EASY steps?

Step-1

Start by wearing shapewear or a petticoat. You can also wear a can-can skirt for a better fall.

Step-2

Begin wrapping the saree around your waist, creating thick pleats, keeping them slightly apart.

Step-3

Reduce the distance between pleats as you move forward, wrapping until the pallu portion remains.

Step-4

Drape the pallu diagonally. Tuck a matching dupatta inside the saree.

Step-5

Bring the dupatta to your left. Pleat and secure the pallu or drape it freely.

Step-6

Secure the saree with a matching or gold belt for a graceful look.

Saree over Lehenga

Drape a saree over a light lehenga for a heavier look. Choose a lightweight silk lehenga and a Banarasi saree for a graceful effect.

