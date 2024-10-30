How to drape a saree like a lehenga in 6 EASY steps?

Lifestyle
Start by wearing shapewear or a petticoat. You can also wear a can-can skirt for a better fall.
Begin wrapping the saree around your waist, creating thick pleats, keeping them slightly apart.
Reduce the distance between pleats as you move forward, wrapping until the pallu portion remains.
Drape the pallu diagonally. Tuck a matching dupatta inside the saree.
Bring the dupatta to your left. Pleat and secure the pallu or drape it freely.
Secure the saree with a matching or gold belt for a graceful look.
Drape a saree over a light lehenga for a heavier look. Choose a lightweight silk lehenga and a Banarasi saree for a graceful effect.