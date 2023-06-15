Father's Day 2023: 5 gadgets you can gift your tech-savy dad

Father's Day 2023: If you are looking for gift suggestions for your dad, we have got you covered. Order these gift items in advance to surprise your father. Let's look at the top tech presents for Father's Day!

Apple Watch Series 8 One of the greatest smartwatches available at the moment is the Apple Watch Series 8. This would be the ideal complement to your father's iPhone, if he owns one. The Apple Watch Series 8 has the svelte appearance that we've come to expect from Apple wearables. It has practical features like fitness and health tracking, cellular roaming, crash detection, and 36 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch can detect temperature changes of 0.1 degrees Celsius or less.

OnePlus Pad When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad may be the obvious choice for many people, but with the OnePlus Pad, it finally has a viable Android competition. The OnePlus Pad's 11.6-inch IPS LCD display is quick and incredibly responsive, and it supports HDR10+, making it ideal for binge-watching video content. This device's four speakers can easily fill a large space. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-equipped OnePlus Pad easily handles several tasks. The OnePlus Pad should be at the top of your list if you want to give your dad a present that seamlessly combines work and play.

Nothing Ear 2 The Ear 2, Nothing's newest TWS, keeps the familiar see-through appearance while enhancing the specifications. The dual chamber design and strong output of the 11.6mm on the Ear 2 maximise the soundstage. Ear 2 can cancel out up to 40dB of ambient noise. With the Ear 2, you get a 36-hour overall battery life (earbuds + case) and 2.5W Qi-certified wireless charging.

The Kindle Oasis A good present idea for your father would be an e-reader if he likes reading. The 7-inch Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) costs $23,999 on Amazon and features an adjustable warm light, 8 GB or 32 GB of storage, and an E Ink display. This gadget provides simple access to a sizable book collection and has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 A smartwatch is a fantastic choice if you're thinking about giving your father a thoughtful present that encourages a better and more active lifestyle. It has a front display that is tough and manufactured of superior Sapphire Crystal as well as water resistant. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available in a 44mm Bluetooth version that works with all Android smartphones. This wristwatch can track his exercise activities, analyse his body composition, follow his sleep habits, and monitor his heart rate and cardiovascular health.