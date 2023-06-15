WhatsApp update: Messaging app introduces 'Call-back' feature for missed calls

WhatsApp update: The Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced this feature to make missed calls more noticeable. According to the report, the “Call back” button provides a clear visual indicator within the chat of the caller that a call has been missed.

The popular instant messaging service is reportedly aiming to provide a new call-back option for missed calls, which is fantastic news for WhatsApp users everywhere. This function was added by the WhatsApp app, which is owned by Meta, to highlight missed calls. Additionally, the call-back functionality is accessible after downloading the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows version from the Microsoft Store. Also Read | iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone

Whatsapp continues to work on adding bug fixes and new features for the Windows native application. Following the addition of screen-sharing functionality, WhatsApp is now making a few small adjustments in relation to missed calls. A "Call back" button that shows in an event message when a call is not answered is the new feature, according to WABetaInfo. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the “Call back” button is now visible in the event message generated when a call is missed on WhatsApp.

With only one push, consumers may quickly return a missed call with this button. WhatsApp intends to better emphasise missed calls and the option to call back by adopting this functionality. The "Call back" option, according to the report, gives a clear visual indication within the caller's conversation that a call has been missed. In reality, some users might be unaware that by only clicking on the "Missed call" messaging event, they can instantly call the contact. Also Read | iPhone, Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller; Check out how it works

The messaging app owned by Meta aims to make it clearer with this button that the message event is dedicated to the potential of reaching the contact again after receiving a missed call.

Also Read | Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speakers, 108MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 14,999