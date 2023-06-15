iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone

The Apple iPhone 11 was available as an affordable premium smartphone till now and it received a tremendous response during the annual Flipkart and Amazon sale. You can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 2,749 from Flipkart after a Rs 36,250 discount. Know the details of this deal.

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 11 was the smartphone with the most global sales in 2020. The Apple iPhone 11 series was the last iPhone line to have curved edges. The smartphone has respectable specs, including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen. It is powered by an A13 bionic chipset under the hood. It has a front-facing 12MP selfie camera and twin 12MP sensors on the back. The Apple iPhone 11's sales were cutting into those of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, thus the firm stopped making it last year.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 4,901. Additionally, purchasers may receive a flat Rs 1,250 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, which lowers the cost of the device to Rs 37,749 overall. In addition, Flipkart will reimburse you up to Rs 35,000 back when you trade in an old smartphone.

This indicates that, after a Rs 36,250 reduction, you can purchase an Apple iPhone 11 from Flipkart for just Rs 2,749. Despite being discontinued, the Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on a number of e-commerce sites, and Apple will continue to provide support for it.

