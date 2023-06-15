iPhone, Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller; Check out how it works

Truecaller app for Apple iPhone and Android phone has finally got the call recording feature. On iOS, users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls. Know how it works:

An AI-powered call recording capability will be made available to Truecaller's 350 million active users on both iPhone and Android in the coming months, starting in the US and expanding progressively to other countries.

The new tool, according to the business, gives condensed transcriptions of all call recordings and records both sides of the call with great clarity, converting the call recording into text that is simple to browse.

Each transcription will have a brief topic line to make it simpler for users of Large Language Model (LLM) technology to rapidly and correctly search inside these transcriptions.

In order to prevent data loss, iPhone users will also be able to save a backup of all recordings in their iCloud storage. Users of Android devices have the option to backup recordings to Google Drive.

Here's how call recording works for iPhone:

Users may pick up incoming calls, launch the Truecaller app, and select the Search tab.

Users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

Click the option that says "Record a call."

To let the other party on the call know that the call is being recorded, a beep will sound.

Once the call has ended for both incoming and outgoing calls, a push notice will be delivered when the recording is prepared. For maximum control, every call that is recorded on an iPhone is saved right there. Users also have the choice to make a backup on iCloud, adding an additional degree of security.

Here's how call recording works for Android:

A dedicated recording button to start or stop recording is present on the Truecaller dialer.

On other dialers, users may start or stop recording by pressing a "floating" button.

After the call has ended, users will receive a push notice informing them that the chat has been recorded. This conversation may then be organised and handled with ease.

