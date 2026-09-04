Employees at a Pune company made a WhatsApp group without their boss. When he found out about this active group, he was initially worried. But his final reaction has gone viral. So, what did the boss actually say?

Pune (Sep 04): In any office, you'll find all sorts of WhatsApp groups. There's the main one with everyone, then project-specific groups, department groups, and of course, the unofficial ones just for employees. In a similar story from a Pune company, employees created a WhatsApp group but left their boss out. The group was quite active, and when the boss suddenly found out about it, his reaction went completely viral.

Boss was initially worried

The company's CEO, Saksham Gaur, had already created an official group for work updates, where everyone, including him, was active. But in the background, his employees had started a new WhatsApp group without him. When he got to know, he panicked a bit. He started thinking they were using it to talk against him or the company. He was naturally worried about the group's purpose and what was being discussed.

The real purpose of the 'MMH X SAKSHAM' group

However, it turned out the group wasn't for gossiping about the boss. The team was using it to discuss work, project updates, and make small decisions together before bringing them to him. When he understood this, the boss actually praised them. He called it a sign of good leadership and taking responsibility. He added, "Since I'm not in the group, they probably pull my leg sometimes, but that's all part of the work culture."

"I felt betrayed at first"

He admitted that his first reaction was feeling a bit let down. "As the founder and CEO, finding out there's a group without me... I thought my employees were against me," he said. But he later realised that such small, focused groups are necessary to get work done effectively. He also shared some solid advice for other corporate leaders. He said that a boss doesn't need to be in every single group. If a team creates a group without the boss, it's a good sign that they are on track and working well together.