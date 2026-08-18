A founder has criticised the Bangalore's exorbitant coconut water prices, stating that 'People Are Being Scammed' as vendors reportedly charge way too much per litre.

Bangalore and coconut water goes hand in hand and there's no denying that! If you are in the city you need to take a stroll around, explore some cafes, go to Cubbon park and end the day with coconut water. But how much price are you read to pay for this ‘liquid gold’? Yes, you read that right. A twitter user and founder has called out the sky high rocket prices of coconut water sold in Bangalore in his recent tweet.

High Cost Of Living In Bangalore and How!

“In Delhi and NCR coconut water is priced around ₹60. Went to Pune, got it for around ₹50-70,” founder Paritsh Sharrma wrote on X. He added, “Went to Bangalore, and the same coconut cost me around ₹100-120, despite Bangalore being closer to the coast and closer to the source of coconuts.”

This tweet raised fresh questions about high cost of living in Bangalore. His tweet further read, “Went to Bangalore, and the same coconut cost me around ₹100-120, despite Bangalore being closer to the coast and closer to the source of coconuts.”

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Here's How Social Media Reacted!

A person's post read, “In Coimbatore, it's 60 we have the best supply from Pollachi, but still it's up.” Another commented, “When I was travelling from Bangalore to Pondicherry, a coconut cost me around ₹100-120. In between the journey, it cost me around ₹10, and at Pondicherry, it cost me around ₹80.”

Let us tell you that not everyone agreed with the founder, with many arguing that the prices are much higher in Delhi-NCR. A third X user expressed, “I live in South Delhi, the actual cost is ₹80.”

Some said that prices in Bangalore are not that high. A fourth user wrote, “Don't know where you're drinking the tender coconut water from. It's ₹70- ₹80 at Marathahalli.”