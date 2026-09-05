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Weekend Breakfast Sorted: Dosa Sticking to Tawa? Try These Simple Tricks for Crispy, Hotel-Style Dosa
Is your dosa batter perfectly fermented and the rice-urad ratio just right, but the dosa still sticks to the tawa? In many homes, the first dosa is always a flop. Here's how you can fix this common problem for good.
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Image Credit : Gemini
How to stop your dosa from sticking
Your rice-urad ratio is perfect and the batter is nicely fermented, but the dosa still sticks to the tawa? You try hard but can't get that hotel-style paper roast? The problem isn't your batter, but how you prepare the tawa. We've got the secret trick that chefs use.
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You should follow this too
For dosa lovers, the crispiness is everything. Many times, you've mixed the ingredients perfectly and the batter is well-fermented. Still, the dosa just won't cooperate—it either sticks or turns out soft. To solve this headache, just follow this super method that hotels use.
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Image Credit : Geminiai
Rub the tawa with an onion
First, heat the dosa tawa and pour a little oil on it. Then, cut an onion in half and rub its flat side all over the tawa's surface. Even with great batter, a poorly prepped tawa will make the dosa stick. The onion creates a natural non-stick layer on the pan.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Sprinkle water on the tawa
After rubbing the onion, sprinkle some water on the tawa, just like they do in restaurants. The water sizzles on the hot surface and helps balance the temperature. Quickly wipe the tawa with a cloth and pour the batter. This ensures the dosa cooks evenly without sticking, turning it paper-thin, crispy, and golden brown.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Don't forget this!
It doesn't matter how perfect your batter is. Before making each dosa, always remember to apply oil, rub the onion, and sprinkle water. This one small change will make your homemade dosas taste just as delicious as the ones from a hotel.
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