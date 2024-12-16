Do you know what is the the oldest object on Earth? Know details about this RARE blue crystal

Discover the oldest object found on Earth and what it reveals about our planet's early history and the origins of life

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Scientists have discovered a blue, glowing zircon crystal, estimated to be around 4.4 billion years old, while our Earth itself is about 4.54 billion years old

article_image2

Where was this crystal found?

This crystal is the oldest object ever discovered on Earth. It was found in a rock called Jack Hills in Western Australia. After studying it in 2014, scientists determined it to be approximately 4.39 billion years old, confirming it as the oldest known geological material

article_image3

How are zircon crystals formed?

Surprisingly, even before this research, scientists knew that zircons were among the oldest objects on Earth, although those older than 4.3 billion years are extremely rare. This fact highlights the significance of the Jack Hills discovery. Zircon is a mineral formed when a specific type of magma cools.

Why are they special?

Zircon crystals are actually crystals of zirconium silicate that emit blue light. Considered extremely durable, these elements can last for billions of years and remain unchanged even under high pressure and temperature, according to scientists. The zircon crystals scientists have found are so small that they are invisible to the naked eye.

Because of their microscopic size, they are expected to contain a wealth of information, acting as time capsules from Earth's early history. This crystal formed 160 million years after the formation of the solar system, just 10 million years after Earth collided with a Mars-sized planet, leading to the formation of the Moon. During this process, Earth transformed into a glowing red ball of molten rock

article_image4

This crystal reveals a lot about Earth's history. The age of these zircon crystals suggests that Earth couldn't have remained molten rock for long after the collision with the Mars-sized object. If this crystal formed 4.4 billion years ago, Earth must have cooled and formed its crust within that timeframe. Scientists believe that this indicates Earth's water-rich atmosphere must have begun forming around 4.3 billion years ago, followed by the emergence of life.

These fragments belong to the Murchison meteorite that fell in Victoria, Australia, in 1969. Scientists have determined that these fragments formed between 5 and 7 billion years ago. This means these fragments originated before or during the formation of our Earth. Scientists say that at that time, the Milky Way galaxy was in the process of star formation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Have a sweet tooth but worried for health? Here's exact number of weekly sweet treats that's 'safe' for heart shk

Have a sweet tooth but worried for health? Here's exact number of weekly sweet treats that's 'safe' for heart

Women report greater fatigue than men still they are more expressive, attentive & less tired, says study shk

Women report greater fatigue than men still they are more expressive, attentive & less tired, says study

Santa Claus is an ALCOHOLIC! Experts have urged people to leave him booze-free treats this Christmas eve shk

Santa Claus is an ALCOHOLIC! Experts have urged people to leave him booze-free treats this Christmas eve

Experts reveal EXACT number of minutes you lose of life every time you eat cheeseburger, hotdog or drink coke shk

Experts reveal EXACT number of minutes you lose of life every time you eat cheeseburger, hotdog or drink coke

Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven NTI

Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon