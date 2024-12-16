Do you know what is the the oldest object on Earth? Know details about this RARE blue crystal

Discover the oldest object found on Earth and what it reveals about our planet's early history and the origins of life

Scientists have discovered a blue, glowing zircon crystal, estimated to be around 4.4 billion years old, while our Earth itself is about 4.54 billion years old

Where was this crystal found?

This crystal is the oldest object ever discovered on Earth. It was found in a rock called Jack Hills in Western Australia. After studying it in 2014, scientists determined it to be approximately 4.39 billion years old, confirming it as the oldest known geological material

How are zircon crystals formed? Surprisingly, even before this research, scientists knew that zircons were among the oldest objects on Earth, although those older than 4.3 billion years are extremely rare. This fact highlights the significance of the Jack Hills discovery. Zircon is a mineral formed when a specific type of magma cools. Why are they special? Zircon crystals are actually crystals of zirconium silicate that emit blue light. Considered extremely durable, these elements can last for billions of years and remain unchanged even under high pressure and temperature, according to scientists. The zircon crystals scientists have found are so small that they are invisible to the naked eye. Because of their microscopic size, they are expected to contain a wealth of information, acting as time capsules from Earth's early history. This crystal formed 160 million years after the formation of the solar system, just 10 million years after Earth collided with a Mars-sized planet, leading to the formation of the Moon. During this process, Earth transformed into a glowing red ball of molten rock

This crystal reveals a lot about Earth's history. The age of these zircon crystals suggests that Earth couldn't have remained molten rock for long after the collision with the Mars-sized object. If this crystal formed 4.4 billion years ago, Earth must have cooled and formed its crust within that timeframe. Scientists believe that this indicates Earth's water-rich atmosphere must have begun forming around 4.3 billion years ago, followed by the emergence of life.



These fragments belong to the Murchison meteorite that fell in Victoria, Australia, in 1969. Scientists have determined that these fragments formed between 5 and 7 billion years ago. This means these fragments originated before or during the formation of our Earth. Scientists say that at that time, the Milky Way galaxy was in the process of star formation

