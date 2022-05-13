Do you have yellow teeth? Here are some common dental blunders that cause it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yellow teeth top the list of embarrassment. Many are scared to smile while taking selfies due to their yellow teeth. It's also the reason for most to lose their self-confidence. There are multiple remedies to get rid of yellow teeth; however, it's essential to know what causes it before getting rid of something.

    Let's understand what causes the teeth to go yellow, 
     

    Tea and coffee consumption
    Yellow teeth are not uncommon among tea and coffee drinkers. Because these are both primary staining agents, excessive consumption means your enamel is constantly in contact with them. In addition, because the enamel is porous, stains penetrate deeper. To deal with it, brush your teeth regularly or drink through a straw to avoid contact with the enamel.
     

    Excessive sweets consumption
    Those who have a sweet tooth, particularly those with a weakness for chocolate, are more likely to develop yellow teeth. In addition, sweets increase the acidity in your mouth, which is harmful to your enamel. So, after eating sweets, remember to drink water.
     

    Poor oral hygiene routine
    It is simply known that a poor oral hygiene routine is a cause of yellow teeth. Brushing twice a day is essential, but flossing is something many people neglect. It aids in the prevention of plaque buildup on your enamel. A variety of lifestyle habits, including smoking and excessive consumption of artificially-flavoured sports drinks, are also to blame for yellow teeth.

    Acidic Fruits and Vegetables
    A lack of proper oral care can also cause yellow teeth in some people after consuming citrus fruits and carbonated drinks, which causes the enamel to thicken and cause yellow teeth. This does not mean you should eliminate them from your diet; drink water after eating them to help rinse your teeth.
     

    Mouthwash (acidic or excessive use) 
    There is no harm in using mouthwash unless you overdo it or use an acidic one. The latter can dry out your mouth, reducing saliva production. Saliva is now a complex mixture of minerals, enzymes, and oxygen compounds essential for maintaining the proper PH level in the mouth. Saliva also protects the enamel (the mineral layer that covers the teeth from decay); however, using an acidic mouthwash or using it excessively can damage the latter.
     

