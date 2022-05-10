5 basic yet important practices to maintain your oral health

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While brushing your teeth every day is essential, there are numerous other things you can do to improve your oral hygiene. Here is a simple but important items you should include in your oral hygiene regimen to avoid problems like tooth decay and foul breath.

    Maintaining good dental health is an essential aspect of living a healthy lifestyle. Strong teeth, healthy gums, and a clean tongue are all indicators of excellent health and essential parts of oral hygiene.

    Brushing your teeth at night

    Brush your teeth before going to bed. This not only reduces plaque buildup but also aids in the removal of microorganisms from your mouth. It also aids in the treatment of foul breath.

    After brushing, don't forget flossing

    If you believe that cleaning your teeth twice a day is sufficient, you are mistaken. Flossing should be part of your dental hygiene regimen. Doctors believes flossing is just as vital as brushing. However, one must learn how to do it correctly.

    Also Read | 7 habits that can put your teeth and oral health at risk

    Tongue completes the process

    Make careful to wash your teeth and tongue at the same time. You can perform the same thing with a tongue scraper. This is necessary to remove the nasty germs and food particles that have accumulated on it. If you have terrible breath, you should wipe your tongue once a day.

    Also Read | Aloe Vera to baking soda: 5 home remedies you can try to get rid of dandruff

    Is it the time to change the tooth brush?

    Little things may have a significant influence on your health. One such example is how long you keep using a toothbrush. Doctors recommends changing one's toothbrush every three months.

    Oil pulling practise

    It is an old practise in which you swirl almost a spoonful of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach in the morning and rinse it after 5-10 minutes. Oil pulling is beneficial to the correct functioning of the salivary glands. It strengthens the teeth, prevents bad breath, treats oral ulcers, and aids in the entire digestive process.

    Also Read | From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon

