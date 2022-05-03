7 habits that can put your teeth and oral health at risk
Despite its importance, dental care is not taken seriously by everyone. It is one of the most ignored regions of the human body, which is why individuals do not go to the dentist until the problem has developed to an advanced state. Here are 7 habits one should avoid to have good oral health.
Oral health is crucial in the management of overall health. Several studies have revealed a link between poor dental health and an increased risk of acquiring different health concerns. Despite its importance, dental care is not taken seriously by everyone. It is one of the most ignored regions of the human body, which is why individuals do not go to the dentist until the problem has developed to an advanced state.
Here are 7 habits one should avoid for good oral health:
Too much or too little brushing: We can't keep brushing out of the debate when it comes to oral health. Excessive or vigorous brushing, as well as little or no brushing, can be detrimental to oral health. Brushing for at least 2 minutes is recommended, although excessive brushing can contribute to enamel loss.
Biting nails: Consider the harm you might be doing to your jaw and teeth if you need another reason to quit chewing your nails. Nail biting, according to the ADA, can cause jaw dysfunction since it leads you to maintain your jaw in a protruded position for lengthy periods of time. Nail biting can also chip your teeth. To break the habit, paint your nails with nail polish.
Also Read | Aloe Vera to baking soda: 5 home remedies you can try to get rid of dandruff
Not flossing: Many people forgo flossing because they believe it is unnecessary. Flossing, on the other hand, must be incorporated to the regular dental care regimen in order to maintain good oral health.
Using tobacco: Tobacco products, whether cigarettes, cigars, or chewing tobacco, are all detrimental to your teeth and gums. Tobacco use raises your chances of developing gum disease, foul breath, dry mouth, tooth decay, and oral cancer. Consult your doctor about programmes that might assist you in quitting smoking.
Also Read | From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon
Using your teeth as tools: Do you frequently use your teeth as tools to open packages, eat ice, split open walnuts, and so on? If you answered yes, this behaviour may put your teeth and gums at risk of damage or chipping.
Also Read | Egg mask to Onion juice: 5 natural, home remedies to reduce hair fall
Excessive sugar consumption: It is well known that consuming an excessive amount of sugar can have a negative influence on the teeth. In addition to increasing the risk of cavities, excessive sugar consumption might put your body at danger of obesity.
Eating unhealthy foods: Human teeth, like any other part of the body, require nourishment in order to flourish and remain healthy. Eating unhealthy meals with little nutritional value, such as junk food, trans fat, and so on, might harm tooth health.
Also Read | Have a sun tan? Try these 5 home remedies to remove it