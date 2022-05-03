7 habits that can put your teeth and oral health at risk

Despite its importance, dental care is not taken seriously by everyone. It is one of the most ignored regions of the human body, which is why individuals do not go to the dentist until the problem has developed to an advanced state. Here are 7 habits one should avoid to have good oral health.

Oral health is crucial in the management of overall health. Several studies have revealed a link between poor dental health and an increased risk of acquiring different health concerns. Despite its importance, dental care is not taken seriously by everyone. It is one of the most ignored regions of the human body, which is why individuals do not go to the dentist until the problem has developed to an advanced state.

Here are 7 habits one should avoid for good oral health:

Too much or too little brushing: We can't keep brushing out of the debate when it comes to oral health. Excessive or vigorous brushing, as well as little or no brushing, can be detrimental to oral health. Brushing for at least 2 minutes is recommended, although excessive brushing can contribute to enamel loss.

Biting nails: Consider the harm you might be doing to your jaw and teeth if you need another reason to quit chewing your nails. Nail biting, according to the ADA, can cause jaw dysfunction since it leads you to maintain your jaw in a protruded position for lengthy periods of time. Nail biting can also chip your teeth. To break the habit, paint your nails with nail polish.

