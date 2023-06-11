Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Enhance Digestive Health with Soothing Teas: From Ginger to Chamomile, explore 6 herbal brews known for alleviating discomfort, reducing bloating, and promoting a balanced gut. Elevate your digestive wellness naturally. - By Amrita Ghosh

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    Tea, treasured for its flavours and healing attributes, offers a range of benefits for digestion and gut health. With compounds that reduce inflammation, soothe discomfort, and support overall well-being, incorporating these teas into your daily routine can provide a natural boost.

    Alongside a balanced diet, exercise, and stress management, embrace the digestive benefits of these delightful brews. Savour the taste and therapeutic properties as you indulge in six renowned teas, nurturing your digestive system with every sip. So, pick your favourite mug and embark on a journey to enhance your well-being, one cup at a time.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    Ginger Tea:

    Ginger's natural compounds aid digestion, reduce nausea and improve overall gut health, making ginger tea a go-to choice for digestive issues.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    Peppermint Tea:

    Known for its soothing properties, peppermint tea can relieve indigestion, bloating, and stomach discomfort, promoting healthy digestion.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    Chamomile tea:

    Chamomile's calming effect helps relax the digestive system, alleviating symptoms like stomach cramps and promoting better digestion.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    Fennel tea:

    Fennel tea acts as a digestive tonic, easing bloating, gas, and digestive spasms, while also stimulating the production of digestive enzymes.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    Green tea:

    Green tea contains catechins that aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy gut microbiome, contributing to better digestion.

    article_image7

    Image: Freepik

    Ajwain Tea:

    Ajwain tea has carminative properties that relieve indigestion, flatulence, and stomach acidity, aiding in better digestion and soothing the digestive system.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more (ATG)

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem RBA

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem

    Daily Horoscope for June 10 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 10, 2023: Good day for Aries; difficult day for Gemini, Libra

    Recent Stories

    football champions league Manchester City crowned Champions of Europe: A look at other clubs that have sealed historic treble snt

    Manchester City crowned Champions of Europe: A look at other clubs that have sealed historic treble

    football Manchester City clinch historic treble with Champions League title win over Inter Cityzens rejoice (WATCH) snt

    Man City win first Champions League title to seal historic treble; WATCH Rodri's match-winning goal vs Inter

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test snt

    WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon