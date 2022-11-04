Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you winter-ready? 5 food that can prevent illnesses and sickness also improve your immune system

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    A healthy, balanced diet is essential to preventing winter illness. By doing this, you can ensure your immune system is robust enough to guard against disease.

    Getty Photos

    Finally, winter has here, and this is the time of year when our immune systems are most susceptible. While there are many benefits to winter, it also comes with the possibility of getting a cold, the flu, or a fever. A healthy, balanced diet is essential to preventing winter illness. Doing this can ensure your immune system is robust enough to shield you from disease. In order to assist you boost your immune system, we have put up a list of several superfoods.

    Getty Photos

    Turmeric
    Turmeric is renowned for its therapeutic benefits. It is a mystical substance that is present in all kitchens. It possesses anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory qualities. It not only strengthens one's defences but also eases ailments like a sore throat. Include it in your regular diet if you want to stay healthy during winter.

    Getty Photos

    Tulsi (basil ) leaves
    One of the many advantages of basil leaves is that they boost the immune system. They clean our lungs and invigorate the respiratory system.

    Getty Photos

    Almonds
    Numerous minerals, including magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc, are included in almonds. They include a lot of vitamin E, which helps the immune system. Vitamin E is also known to protect a person from diseases brought on by viruses and bacteria.

    Getty Photos

    Ginger
    Ginger is a potent anti-inflammatory food that strengthens the immune system. This helps to fight off germs and viruses easier for us. It will undoubtedly make it simpler for you to deal with any illnesses in the winter months.

    Getty Photos

    Garlic
    Nutrients are plentiful in garlic. It is a potent source of folate, folate, zinc, and vitamins C and B. In addition to having antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties, garlic. In addition to boosting immunity, they also offer defence against the frequent winter ailments of the cold and cough.

