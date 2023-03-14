Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Back pain is a common condition that various factors, including muscle strain, injury, poor posture, and underlying medical conditions, can cause. Here are some health tips for managing back pain.

    Exercise:

    Regular exercise can help increase the strength and flexibility of your back muscles, lowering your chances of experiencing back discomfort. Yoga, stretching, and strength training are all recommended activities.

    Maintain the right posture:

    Bad posture can strain your back muscles and spine, leading to back discomfort. Proper posture can assist you in maintaining good alignment and lowering your chances of getting discomfort.

    Take frequent breaks:

    Because extended sitting can strain your back muscles and spine, taking regular breaks from sitting and stretching or moving about is critical.

    Good lifting techniques:

    It is critical to utilise proper lifting techniques while lifting large things to prevent hurting your back muscles. This involves maintaining a straight back, bending your knees, and lifting using your leg muscles.

    Keep a healthy weight:

    Excess weight can strain your back muscles and spine, so maintaining a healthy weight is critical to lowering your chance of experiencing back discomfort.

    These lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk of persistent back pain. If you still experience severe back pain, you must see a healthcare provider to evaluate and discuss treatment options.

    

    

