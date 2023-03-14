Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health tips: 3 healthy breakfasts you MUST consume daily for post-workout recovery

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    From protein-packed smoothies to peanut butter toast, here are three breakfast options. These breakfast options in a daily post-workout diet are nutritious, delicious, and provide the necessary nutrients.

    Image: Getty Images

    Eating a nutritious breakfast after a workout is crucial for refueling the body and starting recovery of your body in post-workout. The right combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats can help replenish glycogen stores, repair muscle tissue, and increase energy levels. 

    With so many breakfast options available, it can become a huge hassle to see which is the best option for you. So here are the three delicious healthy breakfast options that you must follow.

    ALSO READ: 3 Superfoods you must consume to strengthen your bones and joints for healthy life

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Yogurt with granola and fruits:

    Yogurt is an excellent source of protein, and adding fresh fruit and granola will increase its fibre content. The combination of protein and fibre will keep you full longer. Also, aiding you in reducing the likelihood of snacking on unhealthy foods later in the day.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Protein smoothie:

    A protein smoothie is an excellent post-workout breakfast option as it can be easily digested and absorbed by the body. A mix of chocolate protein powder, fruits, and vegetables to your smoothie for added nutrition can work wonders.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Peanut butter toast:

    This healthy toast is an excellent source of carbohydrates that your body needs to refuel after exercising. It provides a steady release of energy. Usually, people who work out add peanut butter. 

    But also adding banana increases the protein and potassium content, which is crucial for muscle repair and recovery. Additionally, peanut butter contains heart-healthy fats that can help regulate energy levels throughout the day.

    ALSO READ: Surprising benefits of lemongrass in your daily diet

