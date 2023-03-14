Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super foods that increase immunity in a changing environment

    A change in weather can impact your immune system. But some foods in this season can boost immunity and protect health. 

    Our immunity system constantly fights infections to reduce the risk of many diseases. Nutrition is essential to provide energy to our body to carry on our daily activities. But sometimes, we may have a nutritional deficiency. Especially with climate change, extra nutrition is essential to keep us active, energetic and healthy. They boost our immunity. Now let us know the foods can increase our immunity in the changing season.

    Watermelon

    Watermelon has 90 per cent water content. Rich in lycopene, Vitamin C and carotenoids with 6 per cent sugars. This fruit can be sliced ​​or eaten in the form of juice. It helps to stay hydrated and boosts energy levels. 

    Black plum 

    Black plum contains about 80 per cent protein and 16 per cent carbohydrates. It also contains vitamin C, polyphenols and antioxidants. These have antihypertensive, antihyperglycemic, cardioprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. 

    Mango

    Mango is the king of fruits. This fruit contains beta-carotene, antioxidants, potassium and magnesium. They not only reduce inflammation but also keep blood pressure under control. This fruit, which is high in fibre content, relieves constipation. Raw mango juice is also rich in potassium, magnesium and mangiferin. It helps prevent sunburn.

    Zucchini

    It not only has high water content but also contains vitamin C, vitamin B complex, vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin E, iron, folate, potassium, manganese and soluble fiber. All these nutrients help boost immunity and digestion.

    Coconut water

    Coconut water is very low in calories and carbohydrates. Electrolytes containing potassium, sodium, and magnesium provide minerals to your body. Keeps you hydrated and healthy.

    Basil seeds

    Tulsi seeds are rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, alpha-linolenic acid and soluble fibre. It helps with hydration, blood sugar levels, and digestion.

    Curd

    It is not only an excellent probiotic food but also a good source of calcium and protein. It helps in building teeth and bones. It helps digestion. Increases immunity. Lowers blood sugar levels. Helps in weight loss.

