    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Planning to buy gold? Here are 5 things you need to know

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold.  Planning to buy gold?  Here are some factors to keep in mind when investing in gold jewellery.

    Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival celebrated to bring prosperity and fortune into one's life. It is commemorated on the third day of the Baisakha month. Purchasing gold and jewellery is regarded particularly auspicious on this day, as it is on Dhanteras during Diwali. Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 22 this year.

    People aim to invest their money in gold, from jewellery to gold coins, because of its high resale value. While jewellery is a fantastic alternative for individuals who prefer to wear it as decorations, gold coins are also an excellent option since consumers may use them in times of crisis, build jewellery out of them, or even sell them as needed.

    It should have a hallmark

    Hallmarking guarantees the purity of the gold coin in accordance with Indian Standard requirements. The purity and fineness of gold objects are evaluated by testing and certification at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) Hallmarking Centre. Before acquiring gold coins, be careful to inspect the hallmarking markings.

    Don't forget to check the weight of the gold

    The weight or denomination of the item is an important consideration when purchasing gold coins. There are several variations available, with the most frequent being 1 gramme, 5 gramme, and 10 gramme. Gold coins range in weight from 0.5 to 50 grammes.

    Purity is very important

    The purity of gold is an important component in determining how valuable a coin is. To determine purity, karat and fineness are two methods used to quantify gold purity. If your gold coin is 24 karat, it signifies that gold makes up 24 portions of the coin's content.  When assessing the purity of 24 carat gold, fineness comes into play. 

    Is there any making charges on gold coins?

    You should also know that buying gold coins is easier than buying jewellery since you may buy a minimum of 0.5 gramme of gold with lower producing costs. This is due to the fact that gold coins require less skilled workmanship.

    Opt for gold coins

    If you're wanting to buy gold for financial purposes, gold coins or biscuits may be a better option. Always acquire gold coins if you want to make an investment. They have a 100% exchange value and incur no making expenses.

    Akshaya Tritiya puja shubh muhurat will begin at 7:49 to 12:20 pm. The Chogadiya Muhurat will begin at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

