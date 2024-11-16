Auto
You can buy the Renault Kwid AMT for ₹5,44,500. This is the cheapest AMT car in India.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT's price starts from ₹5,51,000. This is the most affordable Maruti AMT car.
There is no denying that Maruti makes the most affordable AMT models in India. Its S-Presso AMT's starting price is ₹5,66,500.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT is one of the most fuel-efficient AMT models in India. Its price starts at ₹6,28,500.
You can buy the Maruti Suzuki WagonR AMT for just ₹6,44,500. WagonR is one of the best-selling cars in India.
Nissan Magnite AMT is the most affordable AMT SUV available in India. You can get it at a starting price of ₹6,59,900.