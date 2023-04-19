Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    With Eid-ul Fitr just around the corner in the next few days, here are the seven staple and yummy dishes that are a must-have addition to your Iftar party list.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images, Freepik

    Eid Ul Fitr 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipation of festivities and joy that are synonymous with this festival. Muslims worldwide celebrate this occasion together, expressing unity and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them. Eid Ul Fitr is a time for reflection, sharing, and wishing for the collective well-being of all.

    Eid Ul Fitr is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. This festival brings people of all backgrounds together, and the aroma of delicious food fills the air. We have got you covered if you want to impress your guests with these seven delectable dishes for Eid 2023.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Biryani:

    Biryani is undoubtedly the most popular Eid-Ul-Fitr dish. Most people enjoy the flavourful chicken biryani with a bowl of curd and salan. The biryani gets prepared with either chicken or mutton. Slow-cooked rice with spices, vegetables, and meat chunks comprise the recipe. With just one taste, there is an explosion of aroma and flavor.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Galouti kababs:

    Galouti kebabs are non-vegetarian kebabs that originated in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow by Khansamas of Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula for his love for different kebabs. Galouti literally translates to 'soft'. It makes this Indian kebab a mouth-melting recipe from Awadhi cuisine.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Baklava:

    Baklava is a delicious phyllo pastry that is popular in Middle Eastern countries. It has layers of crisp phyllo dough alternate with a sugary spiced nut mixture, and the whole thing is soaked in a fragrant sweet syrup made with honey, lemon, and cinnamon.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Chicken pilaf in lavash crust:

    Like many rice pilafs from the region, this one is spattered with saffron-infused water to create patches of fragrant yellow rice. The whole pilaf is wrapped in butter-saturated lavash to create a crispy, golden-brown casing that’s cracker-thin.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    5. Lamb cauliflower stew:

    This warming lamb stew with Tunisian red chili paste uses the whole head of cauliflower: The flavorful stems are minced and sauteed along with the mirepoix, while the florets are broiled and added at the end that lends crunch and body.

    article_image7

    Image: Freepik

    6. Rogan Josh:

    Smoky red Kashmiri chile powder and rich ghee are the foundations of this recipe. The cooks who prepare the banquet get supervised by a wouste waze, or master chef, schooled in the art of this meat-centric meal. Rogan Josh is an Indian lamb curry with a heady combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce. The lamb is fall-apart tender and packs a serious flavor punch.

    article_image8

    Image: Freepik

    7. Shahi Korma:

    Shahi translates to royal. The recipe originated from the Mughal Empire in South Asia. Qorma was a dish made in the Mughal kitchens. Made with goat, chicken, or with vegetables, qorma is now associated with celebrations.

