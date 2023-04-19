Are you suffering from Arthritis pain? These are 5 food items you must avoid to remain fit, active
Like all other diseases, healing from Arthritis needs a proper and regular, well-balanced diet. However, some food items need to be kept at bay to control the pain.
After detection, the amount of inflammation depends upon factors such as added fats, poor lifestyle, added sugar, etc. We bring you a list of food items you must avoid combating Arthritis.
Added Sugars: Even if you don't have Arthritis, you should lower your sugar intake. Sweets, soda, candy, and sauces must be avoided at any cost.
Gluten food: Beer, pasta, gravy, and bread are rich in gluten content. The high amount of gluten content will again increase inflammation and vice versa.
Processed foods: Fast food, cereals, and baked stuff are rich in sugar, grains, and preservatives. They can trigger inflammation and further worsen Arthritis pain.
Some vegetable oils: Certain food items rich in omega-6 fats must be avoided as the imbalance of omega-6s and omega-3s may increase inflammation, worsening Arthritis pain.
High salt intake: Lowering salt intake will reduce calcium loss in the body, thereby reducing osteoporosis. Salt is also responsible for fluid retention and catalyses joint pain.