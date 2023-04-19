Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you suffering from Arthritis pain? These are 5 food items you must avoid to remain fit, active

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Like all other diseases, healing from Arthritis needs a proper and regular, well-balanced diet. However, some food items need to be kept at bay to control the pain.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    After detection, the amount of inflammation depends upon factors such as added fats, poor lifestyle, added sugar, etc. We bring you a list of food items you must avoid combating Arthritis.
     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Added Sugars: Even if you don't have Arthritis, you should lower your sugar intake. Sweets, soda, candy, and sauces must be avoided at any cost.

     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Gluten food: Beer, pasta, gravy, and bread are rich in gluten content. The high amount of gluten content will again increase inflammation and vice versa.

     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Processed foods: Fast food, cereals, and baked stuff are rich in sugar, grains, and preservatives. They can trigger inflammation and further worsen Arthritis pain. 

     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Some vegetable oils: Certain food items rich in omega-6 fats must be avoided as the imbalance of omega-6s and omega-3s may increase inflammation, worsening Arthritis pain. 

     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    High salt intake: Lowering salt intake will reduce calcium loss in the body, thereby reducing osteoporosis. Salt is also responsible for fluid retention and catalyses joint pain.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from ADC

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money RBA

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money

    Recent Stories

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India price starts at Rs 95 80 lakh Check variants features other details gcw

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion

    Karnataka Election 2023 Story behind Yediyurappa lucky Ambassador car used for son nomination filing gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Story behind Yediyurappa's 'lucky' Ambassador car used for son's nomination filing

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon