    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Images, messages, wishes to share with your loved ones

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as 'Akti' or 'Akha Teej,' is a prominent Indian festival celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. Here are some wishes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to share with your loved ones.
     

    article_image1

    Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, since it heralds the arrival of good fortune. Devotees think that the occasion, also known as Akha Teej, is ideal for performing numerous rituals, ceremonies, and yagyas. Buying gold is a ritual related with Akshaya Tritiya.

    Purchasing a gold bar or gold jewellery is thought to bring good fortune and riches. The festival brings prosperity, happiness and wealth. It is strongly advised that on this day one should buy a valuable item like silver, gold, etc. Many people start a new business or venture, construction work, buy property on this day.

    Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Planning to buy gold? Here are 5 things you need to know

    (Photo: Freepik)

    article_image2

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023 wishes

    1. May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you wealth and success. Here's hope that happiness follows you. I wish you a prosperous future.

    2. May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you continued good fortune and success. Congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya.

    3. The Sanskrit term 'akshaya' means "never diminishing." May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you wonderful fortune that never fades.

    4. On the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and success.

    6. May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

    6. May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

    7. Wishing you are your family a truly blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with joy and prosperity.

    (Photo: Freepik)

    article_image3

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023 messages

    1. May the Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it mark the beginning of a new era of more wealth, success, and pleasure.

    2. May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you continued good fortune and success. Congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya.

    3. On the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and success. May this Akshaya Tritiya shine brightly for you.

    4. I wish you not just a day, but a lifetime of happiness and success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

    5. May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

    6. May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

    Also Read | Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party

    (Photo: Freepik)

