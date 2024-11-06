India News
Pritam Munde, a 10-time MP from Beed, is daughter of Gopinath Munde and prominent BJP figure in Maharashtra. She did not receive a ticket for either the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha.
Raksha Khadse, MP from Raver, Maharashtra, is daughter-in-law of veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse. She is considered a powerful leader in the state.
Independent MP Navneet Rana is known as a fiery leader in Maharashtra, expressing her views strongly on all issues. She is currently campaigning in the Maharashtra elections.
Praniti Shinde, Congress MP from Solapur, is a prominent and powerful leader in Maharashtra. She is the daughter of former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.
Namita Mundada, daughter-in-law of former minister Vimalatai Mundada, was the BJP candidate from Beed in 2014 but is no longer active in politics.
Poonam Mahajan, a two-time BJP MP, did not receive a ticket for either the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha this time. She is the daughter of prominent Maharashtra leader Pramod Mahajan.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, gained attention for praising PM Modi. She was previously with the Congress party.